NFL Week 15 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

After another week of NFL surprises, it's getting tough to figure out exactly what to expect from each team.

In Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys lost a third straight game, the Houston Texans got blown out by the Denver Broncos, and the Philadelphia Eagles just barely escaped the New York Giants. With the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks also losing, the playoff race has been thrown into a bit of chaos.

Most of these supposed contenders will have an opportunity to steady the course in Week 15. Here, you'll find a look at some of the most critical situations, the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and predictions for every game.

NFL Week 15 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Jets (+14.5, 45.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 34-20

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 41) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 24-22

Houston Texans (+3, 50) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 27-24

New England Patriots (-9.5, 40.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New England 23-16

Denver Broncos (no line) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-23

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 48) at Carolina Panthers: Seattle 27-20

Philadelphia Eagles (no line) at Washington Redskins: Washington 26-20

Miami Dolphins (no line) at New York Giants: New York 28-23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 47.5) at Detroit Lions: Tampa Bay 28-22

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 48) at Arizona Cardinals: Cleveland 26-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 46) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 26-21

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 45) at Los Angeles Chargers: Minnesota 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+11, 47.5) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (even, 49) at Dallas Cowboys: Los Angeles 30-26

Buffalo Bills (+2, 36.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Buffalo 25-18

Indianapolis Colts (+9, 46) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-18

Dallas is in Desperation Mode

After losing three straight and falling to 6-7, the Cowboys are at risk of falling out of the playoff race entirely. They still have a grip on the NFC East, though, because the division is just that bad. They still own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles but could lose it in Week 15.

The Eagles have a winnable game against the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys have a tough matchup against the suddenly hot Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles was won two straight and is fresh off a big win over the Seahawks. It seems to have rediscovered the running game over the past two weeks—Todd Gurley has 174 rushing yards in that span—and that doesn't bode well for Dallas.

The Cowboys were gashed on the ground by both the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. They could struggle again here against the Rams.

Dallas will still have a chance to claim the division with a game against the Eagles in Week 16, but a fourth straight loss could sap them of any semblance of momentum heading into that pivotal game.

New England Cannot Afford a Letdown

On paper, the Patriots should have no trouble surviving the one-win Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. However, nothing can be taken for granted, given New England's offensive struggles.

There's an added layer to the Patriots-Bengals matchup, as Cincinnati has raised an objection with the league about the Patriots filming its sideline in Week 14.

"Yeah, I heard about this and evidently this is our production people on the TV show that were there and I have absolutely nothing to do, we have absolutely nothing to do with anything that they produce or direct or shoot," head coach Bill Belichick said, per WEEI.

In a statement, the Patriots claimed they had permission from the Cleveland Browns to film Sunday's game as part of their documentary series "Do Your Job" but failed to notify the Bengals.

A much bigger issue is that if the Patriots blow it against Cincinnati, they'll run the risk of then losing the AFC East to the Bills. New England currently holds a one-game lead over Buffalo but will play the Bills again in Week 16.

Seattle Still has a Shot at a 1st-Round Bye

The Seahawks' loss dropped them to the No. 5 seed in the NFC, thanks to the 49ers reclaiming the top spot. However, Seattle still has a good shot at claiming at least a first-round bye. It cannot, however, afford a letdown against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are in a tailspin, having lost five games in a row and having recently fired head coach Ron Rivera. However, they also have dangerous offensive weapons like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore.

Seattle's defense—which ranks 26th and has allowed an average of 375.5 yards per game—has been inconsistent all season, so a win over Carolina is far from guaranteed.

If the Seahawks can survive the Panthers and then pick up a win over the Arizona Cardinals, it will set up an epic matchup with San Francisco in Week 17 that likely will determine the division and could grant the winner a first-round bye.