Carson Wentz OT TD Pass to Zach Ertz Leads Eagles to Win vs. Eli Manning, Giants

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Somehow, the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles are in ideal playoff position after Monday's 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak and are tied with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East. The two sides play each other Dec. 22 in Philadelphia, meaning the Eagles still control their season after Zach Ertz scored the winning touchdown in their latest effort.

As for New York (2-11), it is playing out the string and has lost nine games in a row. Eli Manning started for the injured Daniel Jones but was unable to provide enough of a spark to stop the constant losing.

    

What's Next?

The Giants host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, while the Eagles are at Washington.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Wentz's Game-Winning TD to Ertz 👏

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz's Game-Winning TD to Ertz 👏

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Eli Manning Passes Roethlisberger for on NFL TD List

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eli Manning Passes Roethlisberger for on NFL TD List

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Investigating If Pats Employee Taped Bengals' Play Calls

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Investigating If Pats Employee Taped Bengals' Play Calls

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Alshon Carted Off with Foot Injury on MNF

    Philly now only has two WRs suited up vs. Giants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alshon Carted Off with Foot Injury on MNF

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report