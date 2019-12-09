Carson Wentz OT TD Pass to Zach Ertz Leads Eagles to Win vs. Eli Manning, Giants

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Somehow, the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles are in ideal playoff position after Monday's 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak and are tied with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East. The two sides play each other Dec. 22 in Philadelphia, meaning the Eagles still control their season after Zach Ertz scored the winning touchdown in their latest effort.

As for New York (2-11), it is playing out the string and has lost nine games in a row. Eli Manning started for the injured Daniel Jones but was unable to provide enough of a spark to stop the constant losing.

The Giants host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, while the Eagles are at Washington.

