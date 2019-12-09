Seahawks' Rashaad Penny Out for Season After Suffering ACL Injury vs. Rams

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that doctors "could tell it's a significant injury," although the squad was awaiting MRI results.

Penny will finish his second NFL season with 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

The San Diego State product was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, but he has struggled to get consistent playing time while sitting behind Chris Carson on the depth chart. He finished his first year with 419 rushing yards on just 85 carries.

A hamstring injury also slowed him down earlier this season, keeping him from challenging for more playing time.

This appeared to change in the past few weeks, beginning with a breakout performance in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson's fumbling problems pushed Penny onto the field, and he responded with 14 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 win.

"Rashaad did great. I'm really fired up for that," Carroll said after the game, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. "We need his explosiveness. He continues to show up. He has had the real home run type of style of play. We've got to give him chances to bring that to us."

Penny took advantage of the increased opportunities in Week 13, racking up 107 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It appeared as though more playing time was on the way before he suffered the knee injury on his first touch of Sunday's defeat to L.A.

The 23-year-old will hope he can return to full strength in 2020 and improve upon what has been a disappointing start to his career.

Seattle will rely on Carson in the running game, with C.J. Prosise also getting extra snaps in the backfield.