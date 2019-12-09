Roquan Smith's Injury Diagnosed as Torn Pectoral, Bears LB out for Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Matt Nagy confirmed Monday.

Smith went down in the first quarter when attempting to tackle Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at the goal line. He was replaced by Kevin Pierre-Louis.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

