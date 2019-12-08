Report: Falcons' Desmond Trufant Out for Season After Suffering Forearm Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 4-9 Atlanta Falcons will have to try to make the best of their 2019 campaign without cornerback Desmond Trufant.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Trufant suffered a season-ending broken forearm in the Falcons' 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 29-year-old is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Rapoport's report was confirmed by ESPN's Vaughn McClure, who added that Trufant's surgery will be scheduled Monday.

Trufant broke his forearm in the first quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

Trufant previously missed four games this season with a turf toe injury.

Entering Sunday, the 2013 first-round pick had led the Falcons defense with four interceptions while also recording seven passes defended and 17 tackles across eight games

Injuries haven't been a persistent issue for Trufant in his career. He has played all 16 regular-season games in four of his seven NFL seasons, including last season. The only other time prior to this year that he appeared in fewer than 15 contests came in 2016 when his campaign was limited to nine outings because of a pectoral injury.

Moving forward this year, the Falcons will have to rely on Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson at cornerback.

Entering Sunday, Oliver had started 12 games this season, notching 44 tackles, eight passes defended and one forced fumble. Sheffield had appeared in 12 games, starting seven of them, while Wreh-Wilson had played 10 games but made just one start.

Atlanta could work in third-string cornerback Jordan Miller as well. Miller is a 22-year-old rookie selected in the fifth round out of Washington, and he had made eight appearances this season entering Sunday (no starts).

Whomever the Falcons decide to utilize in the secondary will have a tall task next Sunday against the 11-2 San Francisco 49ers.