Panthers' Donte Jackson Rips 'Horrible Calls' Made by Interim Coach Perry Fewell

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The 2019 season has not gone according to plan for the Carolina Panthers.

Cornerback Donte Jackson bashed the coaching staff, led by interim head coach Perry Fewell, when asked about the defensive play calls on Matt Ryan's two touchdown passes during the Atlanta Falcons' 40-20 victory on Sunday.

"First of all, it was two bad calls," Jackson said, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. "Two horrible calls. Two calls that we didn't call in those situations all week at practice."

The second-year corner was particularly frustrated with the 93-yard connection to Olamide Zaccheaus:

"Backed up, 3rd-and-7, called an engage-eight blitz, we sent everybody. To leave the corners out there on an island by (themselves)? Zero coverage. No help. Backed up. With a quarterback like that?. I don't care if you're Champ Bailey or any of those quarterback on the (NFL) 100 list, that is a play that's hard to make for any guy. Especially with a quarterback like Matt Ryan."

Jackson finished with four tackles as part of a defense that was shredded throughout the contest.

The second-round pick out of LSU has three interceptions but has dealt with some inconsistency. Pro Football Focus gives him a less-than-stellar grade of 63.0 on the 2019 season, and Sunday's performance surely didn't help.

Ryan threw for 313 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Devonta Freeman and Brian Hill each scored on the ground. Calvin Ridley hauled in Ryan's other touchdown throw, although it was only 15 yards compared to the long one from Zaccheaus.

Carolina has lost five games in a row after a solid 5-3 start and has fallen well out of the playoff picture. It already fired head coach Ron Rivera and now has to play out the string after one of its cornerbacks publicly ripped his coaching staff, including Fewell, who was his position coach. Eric Washington is in his second year as defensive coordinator.