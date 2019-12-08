Broncos' Von Miller Calls Drew Lock a 'F--king Rock Star' After Win vs. Texans

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Drew Lock is quickly making friends in Denver.

The rookie second-round Denver Broncos quarterback led the team to a 38-24 upset over the Houston Texans on Sunday in his second career NFL start.

"He's a f--king rock star," Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller said of Lock's second career NFL start.

Lock tossed three first-half touchdowns against the Texans:

The 2019 42nd overall pick looked right at home, finding 10 different receivers and establishing a Buzz Lightyear celebration:

The 23-year-old finished with 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 22-of-27 passing. Since becoming the starter last week, Lock has tossed for 443 yards, five touchdowns and two picks. The Broncos have won both games.

Lock took over under center for Brandon Allen, who had started three games and also received high praise from Miller. Allen was named the quarterback after Joe Flacco was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury.

Lock was activated off of injured reserve, where he had been since suffering a thumb injury in the preseason, and given the starting job for the remainder of this season.

The Broncos will hope Miller's assessment of Lock has more longevity than his of Allen.