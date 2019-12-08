Juventus Boss Maurizio Sarri Says the Transfer Market 'Bores Me to Death'

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri does not appear to be looking forward to the January transfer window and has said the transfer market "bores me to death."

The Italian told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Robin Bairner at Goal) that he will work hard to improve his team's fortunes after watching his side slip to their first Serie A defeat of the season on Saturday against Lazio.

"The transfer market is the last thing I want to do in life, it bores me to death. I like to do my job, which is to coach. I will work to find solutions."

"I was in the Premier League and the level was high. If I think about when I left Italy two years ago, there is now a better level. The smaller teams have a good technical level and are always fighting.

"Fortunately, our championship is improving. The thing that interests me now is to suffer less and to ensure that, come the final whistle, we have won our games."

Saturday's defeat leaves Juventus in second place in the table, two points behind leaders Inter Milan and only three ahead of Lazio in third.

Goal's Carlo Garganese said they look an old team:

The Italian champions also lost midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to injury during the match. He has suffered a ligament problem and will be evaluated "day by day," according to the club's official website.

His absence comes at a bad time for the Bianconeri, who have a number of key players currently sidelined through injury and suspension:

There has been plenty of speculation that Juventus will attempt to strengthen when the transfer window reopens, and they have reportedly opened talks for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland:

Juventus have also met Chelsea officials to discuss moves for Willian and Pedro, according to Tuttosport and Calciomercato (h/t Kieran Jackson for MailOnline).

L'Equipe (h/t Konstantinos Lianos at the Daily Express) have also reported that Juventus are keeping tabs on former midfielder Paul Pogba, who is keen to leave Manchester United in January.

Meanwhile, Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic are expected to depart Turin this winter and could be joined by Daniele Rugani, according to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia).

Sarri may not be a fan of the January transfer window, but it could be a busy time for the Italian champions as they look to get their squad into shape ahead of the second half of the season.