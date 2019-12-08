Antonio Brown Rumors: Patriots Won't Sign WR to Contract Despite Apology

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly have no plans to sign Antonio Brown despite the wide receiver posting a lengthy apology on Instagram over the weekend.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots do not have any interest in a reunion with Brown, who has ripped owner Robert Kraft on several occasions since his release from the team. Brown has called out Kraft for his arrest for soliciting prostitution on social media, including reposting a vulgar message about the incident last week.

He issued an apology Friday on his Instagram account:

“First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I’ve worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended.

"While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter he expects Brown to sign with an NFL team once the league concludes its investigation into multiple allegations of sexual assault. He met with the league office last month, but no resolution is expected anytime soon. It's highly unlikely he'll be back in the NFL before the 2020 season.

The Patriots could use Brown on the field, given his undeniable skills and their lack of talent on the outside. However, it appears that the bridge between the franchise and the wideout is too burned to ever be repaired.