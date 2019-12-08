NFL Predictions Week 14: Last-Minute Picks and Advice for Sunday's Schedule

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Football Sunday is here, with another 14 games worth of Week 14 NFL action. With marquee matchups like the Kansas City Chiefs at the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers at the New Orleans Saints, Sunday's slate should be both entertaining and impactful.

With only the Saints having clinched a division title, the playoff race is still fairly open, even at the top.

Here, we'll dig into the remaining Week 14 schedule and examine the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars. We'll also take a look at the latest news and injury buzz that could impact Sunday's games.

Week 14 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 44) at Buffalo Bills: Baltimore 27-20

Carolina Panthers (+3.5, 47) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 27-24

Detroit Lions (+13, 43.5) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 31-21

Indianapolis Colts (+3, 47) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 26-22

Denver Broncos (+8.5, 42.5) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-21

Miami Dolphins (+5, 46) at New York Jets: New York 28-26

San Francisco 49ers (+2, 44.5) at New Orleans Saints: San Francisco 27-26

Cincinnati Bengals (+7, 42) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 30-24

Washington Redskins (+13, 42) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 43) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 25-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2, 43.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 22-20

Kansas City Chiefs (+3, 49.5) at New England Patriots: Kansas City 24-20

Tennessee Titans (-3, 47.5) at Oakland Raiders: Tennessee 27-23

Seattle Seahawks (even, 47.5) at Los Angeles Rams: Seattle 28-25

New York Giants (+9.5, 45.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 24-20

Conner and Smith-Schuster Out Again for Pittsburgh

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Another week means another missed game for Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Both have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Hopefully I can get out there as soon as possible," Conner said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "But this week? Nah."

Devlin Hodges is set to start at quarterback for Pittsburgh for the third time this season. He seems to be the best option for the Steelers, though the absence of Conner and Smith-Schuster will still limit Pittsburgh's offensive potential—the Steelers have averaged just 15 points per game over the last month.

Regardless of which team you're looking to back here, the under could be one of the safest plays of Sunday.

Le'Veon Bell Out for the Jets

While Conner is out for the Steelers, former Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell is out for the New York Jets. Bell has been dealing with an illness and was downgraded to out on Saturday, according to Jelani Scott of NFL.com.

With Bell out of the lineup, the Jets offense suddenly looks like one of the more underwhelming units in Week 14. Even with Bell, New York was only able to muster six points against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 13.

While the rival Miami Dolphins also have a statistically bad defense, their offense is coming off an impressive 37-point outing and could keep this one close until the end.

While it's difficult to pick Miami on the road here, the absence of Bell gives the Dolphins a great chance to cover.

Josh Jacobs Questionable

The Oakland Raiders will be trying to save their season with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Oakland has lost back-to-back games and has fallen behind both Tennessee and Pittsburgh in the AFC wild-card race.

Unfortunately, the Raiders may be forced to take on Tennessee without perhaps their top offensive player. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, rookie running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a broken shoulder plate and may not suit up against the Titans.

The good news for Oakland is that Jacobs has managed to play through the injury the past five weeks and will try to go again on Sunday. The bad news is that quarterback Derek Carr has struggled mightily the past two weeks—just 349 combined passing yards with a touchdown and three interceptions—and could again flounder if Jacobs can't go.

Either way, Tennessee is playing the better brand of football right now.

Eli Manning in for Giants

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Looking ahead to Monday, it's worth noting that quarterback Eli Manning will be back under center for the New York Giants. With rookie Daniel Jones nursing a high ankle sprain, the Giants have made the switch back to their longtime starter.

Manning is ready for the opportunity.

"He's always prepared as if he's going to be the starter," center Jon Halapio said, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "His preparation hasn't changed. It's just that he's the starter again."

Manning's veteran presence could give the Giants an edge against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. It may also help spark the production of running back Saquon Barkley, as Manning has never shied away from looking in his direction—Barkley had 91 receptions and 721 receiving yards in 2018.

The over/under on receiving yards for Barkley is 36.5, according to OddsChecker.com. With Manning in the lineup, the over becomes an attractive play.