NFL Predictions Week 14: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Entering the final month of the 2019 NFL season, time is running out for both teams and fantasy managers to make their pushes toward a championship.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a big setback on Thursday night, losing in decisive fashion to the suddenly surging Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys players like Ezekiel Elliott (81 rushing yards, two TDs) and Michael Gallup (six receptions, 109 yards) still had enough garbage-time production to help many a fantasy team.

Here, we'll dig into the remaining games of Week 14, examine the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and some fantasy stars with matchups that can help your fantasy team.

Week 14 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Baltimore Ravens (-6, 43.5) at Buffalo Bills: Baltimore 27-20

Carolina Panthers (+3.5, 47) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 27-24

Detroit Lions (+13, 43) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 31-21

Indianapolis Colts (+3, 47) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 26-22

Denver Broncos (+9, 42.5) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-21

Miami Dolphins (+5, 45.5) at New York Jets: New York 22-20

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 44.5) at New Orleans Saints: San Francisco 27-26

Cincinnati Bengals (+7.5, 42) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 30-24

Washington Redskins (+12.5, 42) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 25-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2, 43) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 24-20

Kansas City Chiefs (+3, 49.5) at New England Patriots: Kansas City 24-20

Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 47.5) at Oakland Raiders: Tennessee 27-23

Seattle Seahawks (even, 47) at Los Angeles Rams: Seattle 28-25

New York Giants (+9.5, 45.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 24-20

Fantasy Stars to Watch

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' playoff hopes took a small hit in Week 13 with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. However, they're still in possession of a playoff spot at 8-4 and have a great chance to rebound this week against the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, fantasy managers have an opportunity to get the most out of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has been mostly good this season, though he's had a handful of merely average fantasy outings—he had 276 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week. This week, he should shine.

The Lions rank just 30th in pass defense, surrendering an average of 280.1 yards and giving up 25 passing touchdowns on the season. At the same time, the Vikings may be inclined to lighten the workload of running back Dalvin Cook, who is dealing with a chest injury. Cook will play.

"I've missed enough time before, so I'm trying to be on the field," Cook said, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

The Vikings will try to keep Cook on the field for the postseason. This could lead to a heavier workload for backup Alexander Mattison, and it could lead to more of a pass-heavy approach against Detroit. Either way, managers who start Cousins should benefit from a favorable matchup.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, RBs, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL with 1,175 rushing yards, is a must-start every week from here on out. However, he has a particularly enticing matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are clinging on to slim playoff hopes at 5-7 and cannot afford a letdown against Cincinnati. With quarterback Baker Mayfield (hand) ailing, this is a week to lean heavily on the running game.

This should put Chubb in position for one of the top performances of the week, as Cincinnati ranks dead-last in run defense. The Bengals have allowed an average of 157.6 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry.

This is also a good week to rely on No. 2 back Kareem Hunt. While Hunt isn't going to see the same workload as Chubb, the Browns have wasted no time incorporating him into the offense. Through four games, Hunt has 125 rushing yards, 20 receptions, 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hunt had five receptions, 65 combined yards and a score.

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Though he may not spring to mind as an elite wide receiver, Carolina Panthers second-year man DJ Moore has been quietly spectacular in 2019. The former Maryland standout ranks fifth in the NFL with 980 receiving yards. He also has four touchdowns.

While Moore hasn't regularly found the end zone, his consistency in recent weeks makes him an attractive fantasy option for the postseason. He's produced at least 75 receiving yards in each of his past five games and has averaged seven receptions and 103 yards during that span.

This week, Moore and the Panthers will take on the rival Atlanta Falcons, who have been defensively inconsistent this season. They've had a handful of good outings—most notably, the held the Panthers to three points in Week 11—but their pass defense has remained vulnerable.

Only six teams have allowed more passing yards than Atlanta this season.

The last time these two teams met, Moore caught eight passes for 95 yards. Start him with confidence in the rematch.