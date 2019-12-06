Patriots' Tom Brady Downplays Injuries Ahead of Game vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady does not seem overly worried about his status for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs despite appearing on the injury report because of elbow and toe issues.

The 42-year-old shrugged off the injuries during an interview with Westwood One Sports on Thursday and had some fun in the process.

"That might be the first time my toe's ever been on the injury report," Brady said (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss). "You know us Patriots. We're pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well."

In regards to his elbow injury, he added:

"Isn't there some HIPAA violation or something like that, when I start talking about all my injuries? I'm doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I'll take it. I'll take anything if I'm still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I'm feeling really good, really positive about this week. We have a really great challenge ahead of us."

Brady was a limited participant in practice on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday.

It has not been uncommon for Brady to show up on the injury report through the years, but he has rarely missed a game because of injury. Since taking over as the starter in Week 3 in 2001, he has missed just 19 of 279 regular-season games, with four of those absences coming due to suspension.

He missed the final 15 games of the 2008 campaign after tearing his ACL in the season opener. That marks the only time in the 20-year veteran's career he has missed a game for health reasons.

Brady is having a relatively modest season by his lofty standards, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,268 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions through the first 12 games. His 88.2 passer rating ranks 18th among quarterbacks with at least 240 pass attempts.

He has completed just 51.1 percent of his passes as New England has averaged just 17.3 points per game over the last three weeks.

While his individual numbers are not quite on his typical level, he still has led the Patriots to their 17th consecutive double-digit win season, and they will enter Sunday's showdown at 10-2. New England is tied for the most wins in football, with the Baltimore Ravens and three other squads also equaling that mark.

Rookie Jarrett Stidham—a fourth-round pick—serves as Brady's backup. Third-stringer Cody Kessler was a limited participant on Thursday because of illness.