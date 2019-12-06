Cowboys Rumors: Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley of Interest If Jason Garrett Fired

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys lost their third straight game and fourth in five tries in a 31-24 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has seemingly been on thin ice for much of the season, and that sentiment only increased after the team's latest defeat.

With that in mind, Jane Slater of NFL Network noted that the Cowboys may be interested in three names should owner/general manager Jerry Jones go in a different direction: ex-college head coach Urban Meyer, current Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and Clemson co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott.

Slater reported that the Cowboys have a "very real interest" in Meyer, who won two national championships with Florida and another with Ohio State. The 55-year-old has amassed a 187-32 coaching record over 17 seasons. Per Slater, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke with Meyer recently.

The 36-year-old Riley is a hot name on the coaching circuit after leading Oklahoma to two Big 12 titles (and potentially a third with a win Saturday versus Baylor) since assuming the coaching reins in Norman in 2017. He's 35-5 lifetime and has coached two Heisman Trophy winners in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Riley's Sooners teams finished third and first in Division I-FBS scoring in the last two years, respectively. They are fifth this season.

In addition to his co-offensive coordinator responsibilities, the 40-year-old Elliott serves as the running backs coach for a 12-0 Clemson team all but certain to make the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight year. Elliott has been in his current positions since 2015, and the Tigers have gone 67-4 since then with three College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearances and two wins.

The Tigers finished fourth in Division I-FBS scoring last year and are currently fourth this season.

The Cowboys couldn't go wrong with any of those coaches should they decide to move on from Garrett, but Dallas must now focus on its next game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15. Kickoff is at home in AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.