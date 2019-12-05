Pelicans' Zion Williamson Won't Play Back-to-Backs After Knee Injury Return

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on November 16, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are already mapping out a load-management plan for prized rookie Zion Williamson when he makes his NBA debut.  

David Griffin, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, said during Thursday's 139-132 overtime defeat to the Phoenix Suns that New Orleans will probably avoid playing Williamson in back-to-backs (h/t ESPN's Andrew Lopez).

"He very likely will not be asked to take the pounding of back-to-backs initially," Griffin said. "There will be a sort of ramp-up for him to getting back to where you would call him full strength, but he's certainly going to be playing, and we're trying to win basketball games."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    David Fizdale Not Worried About Blame for NYK's 4-18 Start

    NBA logo
    NBA

    David Fizdale Not Worried About Blame for NYK's 4-18 Start

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Get Destroyed by Nuggets 129-92

    Could David Fizdale's job be on the line after tonight's loss?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Get Destroyed by Nuggets 129-92

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver Says It's Not His Role to Help Fix Knicks, Talks NBA Media Markets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Says It's Not His Role to Help Fix Knicks, Talks NBA Media Markets

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Blazers Guarantee Melo's Contract

    Blazers to amend Carmelo Anthony's deal so it becomes fully guaranteed for remainder of season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Blazers Guarantee Melo's Contract

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report