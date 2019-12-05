Pelicans' Zion Williamson Won't Play Back-to-Backs After Knee Injury Return

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are already mapping out a load-management plan for prized rookie Zion Williamson when he makes his NBA debut.

David Griffin, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, said during Thursday's 139-132 overtime defeat to the Phoenix Suns that New Orleans will probably avoid playing Williamson in back-to-backs (h/t ESPN's Andrew Lopez).

"He very likely will not be asked to take the pounding of back-to-backs initially," Griffin said. "There will be a sort of ramp-up for him to getting back to where you would call him full strength, but he's certainly going to be playing, and we're trying to win basketball games."

