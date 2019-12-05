Redskins' Trent Williams Says Bruce Allen Put Him on NFI List as Punishment

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams told Les Carpenter of the Washington Post that he believes team president Bruce Allen placed him on the non-football injury (NFI) list as punishment for his holdout, which lasted all offseason and into the regular season until Oct. 29.

"It's kind of a vindictive move and it just showed their hand on how they wanted to operate," Williams told Carpenter. "... It just goes to show you how behind the times [Allen] is, and he still tries to use that money to hold it over black athletes."

Kevin Patra of NFL.com explained the reasoning behind Williams' holdout, which stemmed from a medical issue that the offensive lineman believed was not handled properly:

"Williams held out all offseason and declined to report for the first half of the year while requesting a trade. The holdout stemmed from dissatisfaction with how the Washington medical staff handled a growth found on his head earlier in the offseason that required him to go through several additional procedures. The 31-year-old also wanted a new contract."

Williams, 31, eventually reported to the team midway through the regular season. However, he was placed on the NFI list less than two weeks after his arrival.

Allen called the allegations "comical" and also said, "I'm much more concerned about the Green Bay Packers than that." The Skins will visit the Pack on Sunday.

As for Williams' relationship with the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2010, that bridge is clearly burned.

"I don't see how it can be reconciled," Williams said. "At the end of the day, I'm a human being. I ain't like a dog and you can slap [the] s--t out of me and I'm going to come back the next morning with my tail wagging. This was a conscious decision. They didn't burn the bridge by accident. This was something they felt comfortable doing, so I got to feel comfortable with moving on, too."

Williams has one year left on a five-year, $68 million contract. He will be a free agent in 2021.

There was talk before the 2019 deadline that Washington was open to trading Williams, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero believed that the Skins were holding out hope for a team to trade them a first-round pick.

A deal never came to fruition, however, and Williams was on the NFI list soon afterward.

In an interview with Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Williams said that he was "looking forward to having a new helmet from Riddell that Monday that would hopefully address the discomfort he felt when he tried on two different helmets to no avail on Oct. 29 and subsequently failed his physical two hours after initially passing it."

Per Walker, Williams lost $5.1 million of his $13 million salary due to the NFI placement.

As for Washington, it has won two straight after a 1-9 start and will hit the road to face the 9-3 Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.