NFL Picks Week 14: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

Some weeks of the NFL regular season lack high-profile matchups. This isn't one of them.

Week 14 begins Thursday night with a matchup between a pair of NFC playoff contenders, the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, and that's only the start of what should be an exciting weekend of games.

Here's a look at the full slate of matchups, along with odds and predictions, followed by a breakdown of which teams the experts are picking for the top games of the week.

Week 14 Odds, Picks

Dallas (-3) at Chicago; Over/Under 43.5 points

Baltimore (-5.5) at Buffalo; O/U 43.5

Carolina at Atlanta (-3); O/U 47.5

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-8); O/U 41

Denver at Houston (-9); O/U 41.5

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay (-3); O/U 46

Miami at N.Y. Jets (-5.5); O/U 45

San Francisco at New Orleans (-2.5); O/U 44.5

Washington at Green Bay (-13); O/U 42

Minnesota (-13) at Detroit; O/U 43

L.A. Chargers (-3) at Jacksonville; O/U 42.5

Kansas City at New England (-3); O/U 48.5

Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Arizona; O/U 43

Tennessee (-2.5) at Oakland; O/U 47

Seattle at L.A. Rams (even); O/U 47

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia (-9.5); O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

There are three games this week that feature a pair of teams that each have at least eight wins.

The Ravens (10-2) are looking to add another win over a top team and extend their franchise-record eight-game winning streak when they travel to take on the Bills (9-3) on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, if Buffalo is going to give New England a run for the AFC East title, this would be a good opportunity for it to notch a huge win to build momentum for the final month of the regular season.

However, that game may not be as close as the teams' records would indicate. Per NFLPickWatch.com, 89 percent of experts are picking the Ravens to continue their roll with a road win over the Bills.

That's not a huge surprise, as Baltimore is one of only two teams to beat New England this season, and last week it became only the second team to defeat San Francisco.

Led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have scored 30 or more points in five of their last six games. If they do that again, they will likely earn their 11th win of the season.

There's also a big NFC game during the early slate on Sunday afternoon. The Saints and 49ers, who are both 10-2, will face off in New Orleans. The Saints clinched the NFC South last week, becoming the first team in the NFL to secure their division title. The 49ers are locked in a tight battle for the NFC West lead with the Seahawks, so each of their next four games will be important.

A win for San Francisco would be a huge boost as it looks to finish the regular season strong. However, the experts are leaning toward New Orleans, with 68 percent picking the Saints to win, per NFLPickWatch.com.

New Orleans has some challenging matchups over the next few weeks as it looks to try to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but this could be the most difficult one as it takes on San Francisco's No. 1 ranked defense.

On late Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots (10-2) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, which New England won 37-31 in overtime. If this game is similar to that one, it should be one of the best contests of the week.

Although the Patriots are the consensus betting favorite for the game, the experts don't agree. NFLPickWatch.com has 53 percent picking the Chiefs to notch a road win.

That would be a huge accomplishment, as New England is 5-0 at home this season and hasn't lost at Gillette Stadium since Week 4 of the 2017 season (playoffs included).