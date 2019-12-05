NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

Gail Burton/Associated Press

In one week, the San Francisco 49ers went from holding NFC home-field advantage to potentially playing a road game in the wild-card round.

Entering Week 14, San Francisco, New Orleans and Seattle all sit at 10-2, but due to a loss to the Seahawks, the 49ers are out of the top two and currently possess the No. 5 seed.

Kyle Shanahan's team can get out of that spot by beating the NFC South and West leaders in the final four weeks, but they have to do so on the road.

The New England Patriots also dropped from the top spot in the AFC, but their tumble was less drastic, and they sit second behind the Baltimore Ravens.

On Sunday, Bill Belichick's team will try to avoid losing to each of the three other potential division winners in the AFC. It already fell to Baltimore and Houston.

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (10-2)

2. New England (10-2)

3. Houston (8-4)

4. Kansas City (8-4)

Three AFC division leaders can clinch a postseason berth in Week 14.

Baltimore needs a win over the Buffalo Bills to lock in its spot in the playoff field, per NFL.com.

Additionally, the Ravens can win the AFC North through a victory at New Era Field and a loss or tie from the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Arizona Cardinals.

If John Harbaugh's team does not clinch the division crown Sunday, it can do so in Week 15 with a win since it owns a three-game advantage on the Steelers.

New England enters the six-team tournament with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but given its struggles with the Ravens and Texans, it may not win at Gillette Stadium.

A year ago, the Patriots beat the Chiefs at home on a last-second Stephen Gostkowski field goal.

In that clash, the two sides combined for 946 total yards and 83 points. They followed that up with 814 total yards and 68 points in the postseason.

If Kansas City finally gets the upper hand on the Patriots, it would secure a postseason position through that result and an Oakland Raiders loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Houston can't lock up anything in Week 14 since it sits a game ahead of the Titans in the AFC South.

Bill O'Brien's squad controls its own path with two games left against the second-place side in its division.

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (9-3)

6. Pittsburgh (7-5)

7. Tennessee (7-5)

8. Oakland (6-6)

9. Indianapolis (6-6)

10. Cleveland (5-7)

11. Jacksonville (4-8)

12. Denver (4-8)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-8)

14. New York Jets (4-8)

Buffalo needs a win over the Ravens combined with losses from Oakland, Houston and the Indianapolis Colts to clinch a playoff spot.

If they lose at home Sunday, the Bills are still in a good spot since they visit the Steelers in Week 15, a game that could solidify their top wild-card position.

The biggest Week 14 game in the wild-card hunt involves Tennessee and Oakland.

If the Titans extend their winning streak on the west coast, they would clear another contender from their path. They beat the Colts in Week 13.

Indianapolis can drag itself back into the race by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is at a disadvantage with losses to Pittsburgh and Oakland and a split season series with the Titans.

The rest of the wild-card hopefuls are closer to being eliminated than earning the No. 6 seed.

Cleveland still has a chance to claw back into the hunt, but it has to win out and need four teams above it to lose twice.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. New Orleans (10-2)

2. Seattle (10-2)

3. Green Bay (9-3)

4. Dallas (6-6)

Before they earned the No. 1 seed, the Saints won the first division title of 2019 through their Thanksgiving Day triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.

Sean Payton's team already owns a win over Seattle, and if it beats the 49ers Sunday, it will be the front-runner for home-field advantage.

The Seahawks vaulted up to No. 2 through their win over Minnesota and San Francisco's loss in Baltimore.

The current NFC West leader can lock up a playoff spot by beating the Los Angeles Rams, who would be four games back with three to play if that result occurs.

Green Bay and Dallas both have work to do to secure home games in the wild-card round.

Before visiting Minnesota in Week 16, the Packers host the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears. If they win both, a victory at U.S. Bank Stadium would clinch the NFC North title.

The Cowboys need a win over the Bears to stay one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

If they fail to beat either the Bears or Rams in the next two weeks, they could enter Lincoln Financial Field in Week 16 on level terms with the Eagles, who face the New York Giants and Washington in Weeks 14 and 15.

Wild-Card Race

5. San Francisco (10-2)

6. Minnesota (8-4)

7. Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

8. Chicago (6-6)

9. Tampa Bay (5-7)

10. Philadelphia (5-7)

11. Carolina (5-7)

San Francisco is still in a good position to qualify for the playoffs.

It can do so Sunday by way of a victory combined with a Rams loss or tie, or through a tie and a Rams loss.

The 49ers could secure the No. 5 seed at minimum with two victories in their next three games. They host Atlanta and the Rams in Weeks 15 and 16.

If they are either tied with, or one game back, of Seattle entering Week 17, the matchup at CenturyLink Field could be for the division and a first-round bye.

Despite losing to the Seahawks Monday, the Vikings are in good shape if they return to winning ways.

Mike Zimmer's team plays three of its final four games at home, with the other contest being a road trip to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minnesota can also benefit from the Rams losing to their divisional rivals to secure a position before the Week 17.

Chicago has to find a way to move one game behind the Vikings before the last day of the regular season to have a shot at the postseason, but that may be difficult with Dallas, Green Bay and Kansas City on the docket.

