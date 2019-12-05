Who Are This Year's Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates?

0 of 7

As the 2019 regular season nears its end, the NFL once again heads toward a massive turnover at head coach, much like it did last offseason.

Known faces such as Adam Gase got opportunities. Lesser-known names such as Zac Taylor and Matt LaFleur arrived on the scene.

With Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera fired already and likely more to come, it's clear the next batch of qualified candidates will have ample chance to snag a job.

And for teams, it's a good time to need a coach. These candidates are a mix of old and new. They're leftovers from the last hiring cycle (which isn't as bad as that sounds), fresh arrivals to the scene and even mainstays back on the stage. They offer promises of elite offensive upside or a way to counteract it—and largely bring new ideas.

They're ranked in order of attractiveness to pro teams based on a blend of their accomplishments and upside as organization-changing leaders.