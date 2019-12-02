Didier Drogba Takes Photo with PSG's Kylian Mbappe After Refusing in 2009

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba took a photo with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe on Monday at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to make up for refusing to pose with the youngster back in 2009:

Drogba had "agreed with a friend" to pose for a photograph with the then-10-year-old Mbappe after Chelsea's UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, per Darren Wells at the Mirror.

However, the Ivorian later refused the request after Chelsea were knocked out on away goals following a controversial and ill-tempered clash in west London.

Drogba made amends Monday after the World Cup winner finished in sixth place in the 2019 Ballon d'Or:

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Chelsea saw four penalty claims turned down by referee Tom Henning Ovrebo in 2009 and went out in dramatic style when Andres Iniesta struck in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw to send the visitors through to the final on away goals:

The Blues had gone ahead through Michael Essien's spectacular strike after nine minutes and felt they should have won a penalty when Florent Malouda was brought down by Dani Alves, but Ovrebo awarded a free-kick just outside the box instead.

Drogba also appealed for a penalty after being tugged back by Eric Abidal, while further appeals for handballs against Gerard Pique and Samuel Eto'o also went unheard.

The Chelsea striker was forced off with injury on 72 minutes and replaced by Juliano Belletti, but he strode back onto the pitch and confronted Ovrebo at the final whistle.

The Chelsea striker was subsequently hit with a six-match Champions League ban for his behaviour. Referee Ovrebro later told Marca (h/t Sam Dean at the Telegraph) that he had made mistakes and "can't be proud of that performance."