Report: Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Favoured to Acquire Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2019

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund gestures during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on November 30, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft reported Sancho could soon be working with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield:

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, having never made a senior appearance for the Sky Blues.

He has made 74 appearances for Dortmund, contributing 21 goals and 32 assists.

The 19-year-old bagged a fine effort for BVB in their 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last week (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

He scored again as Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 on Saturday:

The England international has enjoyed a productive campaign in the Bundesliga this season:

Sancho's rise in Germany has been meteoric, so it's of little surprise he might be coveted by Liverpool or any other elite European sides if he were to leave Dortmund.

The club's sporting director, Michael Zorc, has suggested a January exit is unlikely, though.

Per Goal's Ronan Murphy, he said in November he didn't "get the impression that a winter transfer is being planned."

BVB likely recognise they won't be able to hold onto Sancho for too much longer. His contract expires in 2022, so they might even have to sell him next summer to ensure they receive maximum value.

Big-money moves are rare in January, though, and the teenager would likely command a fee approaching or perhaps even beyond nine figures in this market.

