NFL Week 14 Picks: Early Predictions for Every Game

Week 13 proved to be one of the most exciting of the 2019 NFL season. Week 14 has the potential to be even better.

Some of the results from last week will directly tie into this week's biggest matchups, and the drama is palpable. The New England Patriots' loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night, for example, leaves the door open for the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

The Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, while the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens—who happened to take the No. 1 seed from New England with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, meanwhile, are now in danger of losing the top seed in the NFC to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints and 49ers will face off on Sunday afternoon.

This may prove to be the most important week yet, at least as it relates to the races at the top of each conference. Here, you'll find early predictions for every game, an in-depth look at the playoff race and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 14 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5) at Chicago Bears: Dallas 24-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 43) at Buffalo Bills: Baltimore 26-20

Carolina Panthers (+2, 48) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 27-24

Detroit Lions (no line) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 31-21

Indianapolis Colts (+3, 49) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 26-22

New York Giants (+8, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 24-20

Denver Broncos (no line) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-21

Miami Dolphins (+6, 44) at New York Jets: New York 22-20

San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 45) at New Orleans Saints: San Francisco 27-26

Cincinnati Bengals (no line) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 30-24

Washington Redskins (+13.5, 43) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 25-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5, 43) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 24-20

Kansas City Chiefs (no line) at New England Patriots: Kansas City 24-20

Tennessee Titans (-3, 46.5) at Oakland Raiders: Tennessee 27-23

Seattle Seahawks (-2, 47) at Los Angeles Rams: Seattle 28-25

Here's how things shape up at the top of the AFC. If the Ravens leave Buffalo with a victory, they'll retain the top seed in the conference. If they lose, the Patriots can regain the top spot with a win over the Chiefs or a Ravens loss. If the Patriots and the Ravens both lose, the Bills will be tied with New England atop the AFC East.

Given the way Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense have been playing, it's hard to envision the Bills pulling off the upset, but it's not outside the realm of possibility.

The Bills and Patriots will then do battle in Week 16.

This is as close as the Patriots have come to a must-win this season, and they know that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will present a tough challenge.

"They're going to come in there and try to beat us," safety Devin McCourty said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "And we've got to bring our best or we'll have another turnout like this."

If Kansas City's offense plays like it did against the Oakland Raiders in Week 12—it produced 40 points and an efficient 269 yards—the result could indeed be similar.

If the Patriots lose a second-consecutive game, the Bills won't just have a chance to take over the AFC East in Week 16, they'll have a shot at earning a first-round bye.

Kansas City has a two-game lead in the AFC West, but things are closer in the South. The Houston Texans maintained the top spot by knocking off the Patriots, but the Tennessee Titans are on their heels.

The Titans have gone 5-2 since making the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, and they have two games against Houston remaining. If they can afford a slip-up against the Raiders this week, they'll be in prime position to steal the AFC South before the postseason.

Houston should be able to handle the Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Drew Lock in Week 14, making the Week 15 Titans-Texans matchup a huge one.

Over in the NFC, the 49ers' loss has made things interesting. Not only can San Francisco lose the top seed by losing to the Saints this week, but it can also potentially fall behind in the AFC West race. A lot will depend on the outcome of tonight's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle has already beaten San Francisco once and will take the division lead with a win on Monday night. A win and a 49ers loss in Week 14 would give the Seahawks a one-game lead and the tiebreaker. Regardless, the Week 17 game between Seattle and San Francisco could determine the division winner.

The 49ers have the running game and the defense needed to go into the Superdome and grind out a win over the Saints, so don't be shocked if they pull off the road upset and stay atop the division for another week.

Next week's game between the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams should be hotly contested, but Seattle has the experience winning close battles this season. The Vikings, meanwhile, should handle the listless Detroit Lions.

Losses by the Seahawks and the 49ers in the next two weeks could open the door for the 9-3 Green Bay Packers in the fight for a first-round bye.

Green Bay holds a half-game lead in the NFC North over the Vikings. It also owns the head-to-head tiebreaker and should stay on top with a winnable game against the Washington Redskins in Lambeau.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, are clinging on to the NFC East lead with an underwhelming 6-6 record. Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears is a must-win, and it's a game that Dallas should win.

The Bears narrowly outlasted the Lions and their third-string quarterback on Thanksgiving. If Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. cannot get the better of the Bears, then the Cowboys don't deserve a spot in the postseason.