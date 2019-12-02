NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 14

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Every team in the NFL now has at least two losses. And of the teams with only two, the Baltimore Ravens have been the most impressive of late.

Not only did the Ravens give the New England Patriots their first loss of the season, but they also became only the second team to beat the San Francisco 49ers this year.

On Sunday, Baltimore pulled out a 20-17 home victory over San Francisco, with Justin Tucker kicking a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired.

The Ravens have won a franchise-record eight straight games. In addition to beating the Pats and 49ers, they also own wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, two other top teams, during that stretch.

With most of Week 13 complete—the Seahawks are set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night—here's a look at the current NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-2)

3. New England Patriots (10-2)

4. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (10-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

8. Houston Texans (8-4)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

12. Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

14. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

15. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

16. Chicago Bears (6-6)

17. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

19. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

20. Cleveland Browns (5-7)

21. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

22. Denver Broncos (4-8)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (4-8)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

25. Atlanta Falcons (3-9)

26. Detroit Lions (3-8-1)

27. New York Jets (4-8)

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1)

29. Miami Dolphins (3-9)

30. Washington Redskins (3-9)

31. New York Giants (2-10)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-11)

If the Seahawks beat the Vikings on Monday night, there will be five teams with 10-2 records, tied for the best mark in the NFL this season. And that's because the Patriots and 49ers both suffered rare losses on Sunday.

New England's defense has been nearly impenetrable for most of the year, but that wasn't the case Sunday night as Houston jumped out to an 11-point lead by halftime and held on for a 28-22 victory. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had his first career touchdown reception in the win.

For the Patriots, it was their second loss in four games as they also lost a Sunday night road game versus the Ravens in Week 9. And after their most recent defeat, New England head coach Bill Belichick kept it simple when explaining the outcome.

"There's really not a whole lot to say here," he said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "The Texans did a good job tonight, across the board, in every area. They were just better than we were."

Despite losing this week, the Patriots are still one of the best teams in the NFL this season and will be a top Super Bowl contender. The same can be said about the 49ers.

San Francisco also lost for the second time in four games with its defeat at Baltimore on Sunday. The 49ers suffered their first loss at home against the Seahawks in Week 10.

Neither of those losses were bad, though, as San Francisco played competitive games against two of the NFL's other top teams. And perhaps it will have an opportunity to avenge those losses later. Perhaps the 49ers could even meet the Ravens in Super Bowl LIV.

"We had every chance to win that game. Came up a little bit short there at the end," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Credit to them. Hopefully, we can earn an opportunity to maybe get the chance to play them some other time again."

For now, though, the Ravens are the top team in the league. And they'll have a chance to notch another impressive victory this upcoming Sunday when they travel to face the 9-3 Bills.