Broncos' Derek Wolfe to Get MRI on Elbow Injury; Vic Fangio 'Not Optimistic'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe suffered a dislocated elbow during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Troy Renck of Denver7 ABC.

His arm was in a sling after the game, and he plans to get an MRI on the injury.

Head coach Vic Fangio said he was "not optimistic about the extent of it," per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Wolfe picked up the injury late in the fourth quarter on a play that was blown dead due to a false start. He wasn't on the field as the Chargers drove down the field for the game-tying field goal.

Fortunately for the Broncos, they were able to earn the victory thanks to a late defensive pass interference call against Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward that set up Brandon McManus' game-winning field goal.

Prior to the injury, Wolfe had been one of the top players of the game for Denver, totaling two sacks and three quarterback hits to go with his five tackles. The performance gave him seven sacks for the year, a career high over eight seasons in the NFL.

The 29-year-old has started all 108 games he has played in his career, but injuries have limited him in the past and could be an issue once again. With Bradley Chubb already out for the season and Von Miller dealing with a knee injury, this could be another tough blow for the Broncos pass rush.

Rookie Dre'Mont Jones could be in line for a bigger role if Wolfe is forced to miss more time.