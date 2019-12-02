B/R Staff NFL Week 13 Report Card: Drew Lock Flashes Franchise Potential

1 of 7

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Drew Lock made his first start for the Denver Broncos and provided the organization with hope beyond the 2019 campaign.

The big-armed second-round draft pick completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 134 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception in a last-second 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's been a roller coaster, but that was one of the most fun times I've ever had playing football," Lock said in a postgame interview with CBS.

The Broncos had to wait for Lock because he began the season on short-term injured reserve with a thumb injury. Lock waited for an opportunity after the Joe Flacco experiment failed, which followed disappointing performances by Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum during the previous two seasons.

Was his first showing enough to believe the Broncos finally have the right man for the job?

Ty Dunne: C+



Not many quarterbacks will make a living throwing for 134 yards per game, but Lock had the two touchdowns to Courtland Sutton and found a way to win in his first game. John Elway has been whiffing on the quarterback position nonstop since Peyton Manning retired. Why not see if Lock is any different?



Mike Freeman: A+



This was one of the more shocking moments of the day. This same Chargers defense humiliated Aaron Rodgers, and Lock looked like a veteran against it. He's got a long way to go, but is it possible that after a long and frustrating search, Elway has found his quarterback?



Mike Tanier: C+



Really, it was one bomb to Sutton and lots of coleslaw. Then again, that also describes peak Flacco and Keenum in Denver and is more than Lynch ever accomplished, so Broncos fans have reason for cautious optimism.



Brent Sobleski: B



Lock may have fallen into the second round, but he displayed legit first-round talent during his collegiate career. After all, he broke the single-season SEC record with 44 touchdown passes. He also displayed fantastic arm talent. He's capable of doing such things at the NFL level and showed promise in his first start.

Brad Gagnon: B



The Chargers had to go full Charger for Lock's debut to be a victory, but it wasn't a bad performance for a player who, until a few days ago, was on injured reserve. It's definitely not enough to write him off, but obviously the jury has barely begun deliberating.



Gary Davenport: B-



Lock made some nice throws, but he also looked like a rookie making his first start at times. At the end of the day, he made enough plays to get the win. He earned four more chances to show he can be the team's starter in 2020.