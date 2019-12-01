Premier League Table Week 14: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Sunday's Premier League action featured plenty of goals but only one winner, with Leicester City getting past Everton.

Freddie Ljungberg's Gunners were held by Norwich City, and Aston Villa earned a point away to Manchester United. Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester come from behind against Everton, and Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers shared the spoils.

Here are Sunday's full results:

Norwich City 2-2 Arsenal

Wolverhampton 1-1 Sheffield United

Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

Leicester City 2-1 Everton

Premier League Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 14, +20, 40

2 Leicester 14, +24, 32

3 Manchester City 14, +23, 29

4 Chelsea 14, +8, 26

5 Tottenham 14, +3, 20

6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14, +2, 20

7 Sheffield United 14, +4, 19

8 Arsenal 14, -1, 19

9 Manchester United 14, +4, 18

10 Burnley 14, 0, 18

11 Crystal Palace 14, -5, 18

12 Bournemouth 14, -2, 16

13 West Ham 14, -6, 16

14 Newcastle United 14, -9, 16

15 Aston Villa 14, -1, 15

16 Brighton 14, -5, 15

17 Everton 14, -8, 14

18 Southampton 14, -17, 12

19 Norwich 14, -15, 11

20 Watford 14, -19, 8

Here are the latest top scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 13

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 13

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea, 10

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 8

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 8

Perhaps the most anticipated of Sunday's matches was Ljungberg's debut as Arsenal coach, and the former winger guided the club to a 2-2 draw against Norwich.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries the lead, before a controversial re-taken penalty from Aubameyang tied things up. He bagged another equaliser after Todd Cantwell restored Norwich's advantage.

Arsenal showed flashes of their talent, especially in the first half, while Norwich came closest to winning after the break. Per Goal's Charles Watts, the match showed just how much work Ljungberg has ahead of him:

Jack Grealish gave Villa the lead at Old Trafford in one of the late fixtures, but a Tom Heaton own-goal tied things up before the half-time break.

Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings exchanged goals during a spectacular three-minute span in the second half, and neither team could find a winner.

Per Adam Crafton of the Athletic, things are not looking up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

Leicester ran into a deficit in the first half, courtesy of a fantastic header from Richarlison. The Brazilian has never been a particularly strong finisher on the road:

Vardy found an equaliser after 68 minutes, and former Manchester City prospect Iheanacho broke the Toffees' hearts late, with VAR confirming his goal stood in injury time.