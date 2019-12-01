Week 14 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South title with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers can join them as playoff certainties in Week 13, though that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to playoff implications.

Eight of the remaining 13 games involve at least one team with a winning record. With the wild-card races still fairly open, this means every one of them will be important. There's plenty of drama left to be had this week.

Here, you'll find some of the top props from some of the top remaining Week 13 games along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and score predictions for every game.

Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 39) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Cleveland 17-16

Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 44.5) at New York Giants: Green Bay 28-18

New York Jets (-3, 42.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New York 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45) at Miami Dolphins: Philadelphia 29-23

San Francisco 49ers (+5, 46) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 24-22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 47) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 26-22

Tennessee Titans (+1.5, 43) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 23-22

Washington Redskins (+10, 39) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 25-13

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 47) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 27-23

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 38) at Denver Broncos: Los Angeles 20-18

Oakland Raiders (+11, 50.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-26

New England Patriots (-3, 46) at Houston Texans: New England 22-17

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 50) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 28-26

TE George Kittle Over 67.5 Receiving Yards

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The afternoon matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers could be the most exciting game of the week and one of the best of the year. Both teams appear destined for the playoffs, but the Ravens are riding as high as any team in the NFL.

Led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens offense is rolling. Over the last four games, Baltimore has averaged 43 points per game. Three of those contests came against teams that currently hold a winning record.

Baltimore's potent offense is going to put up points, even against San Francisco's vaunted defense. The 49ers will have to respond, which should mean a relatively heavy dose of passing from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This, in turn, should mean a big outing for his top target, tight end George Kittle.

Kittle returned from injury last week and is now off the injury report altogether. He'll be a full go, which makes his over/under of 67.5 receiving yards found at Oddschecker.com intriguing. Over his last three appearances, Kittle had a low receiving total of 79 yards. Expect him to approach that at a minimum against Baltimore.

Travis Kelce Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

In the late afternoon slot, we'll get an AFC West showdown between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. This game carries a lot of weight in the AFC race, as the Chiefs hold a one-game lead over the Raiders in the division and already own one head-to-head victory.

Kansas City cannot clinch the division with a win, but a two-game lead with tiebreakers would be hard to squander with just four weeks left.

Expect the Chiefs to treat this like a playoff game, which means we should see their offense in full attack mode. That bodes well for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his most reliable target, tight end Travis Kelce.

The over/under for Kelce found at Oddschecker.com is 70.5 receiving yards. While he's not a lock to reach 71 yards in this game, the over is the enticing side of that over/under.

The Raiders rank just 28th in pass defense, allowing an average of 266.8 yards per game through the air. The last time these two teams met, Kelce caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Deshaun Watson Under 251.5 Passing Yards

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night. They should come out swinging, and their defense should be ready to put on a show.

While the Patriots have been vulnerable against the run at times this season, their pass defense has remained stout. It ranks second in the NFL and has allowed just 158 passing yards per game this season.

It's going to be difficult for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to hit 252 passing yards, which is the over/under found at Oddschecker.com. New England is not going to underestimate Watson or the Texans passing attack.

"It's a very difficult offense to defend,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per the Texans' official website. “They have so many weapons."

If Houston is going to have success against New England's defense, it's going to need to do a lot of its damage on the ground. The backfield duo of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr. is capable of carrying the offense, but that likely means that Watson won't be leading the charge with his throwing arm.