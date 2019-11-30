Taylor Hall Trade Rumors: Devils 'Have Started to Listen' to Offers for Forward

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils "have started to listen from teams" regarding veteran forward Taylor Hall, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Hall is in the final year of his contract with the Devils. LeBrun speculated New Jersey could attempt to factor his contract status into its trade demands:

Hall has four goals and 17 assists in 24 games with New Jersey this season.

Since the Devils have the second-fewest points (22) in the Eastern Conference, he'll be an obvious target for teams looking to strengthen their forward lines ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline. And with a second straight year out of the playoffs looking like an inevitability, New Jersey could land something of value for a player who might leave as a free agent.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Nov. 9 Hall is likely to enter the offseason without an extension.

The 28-year-old was limited to 33 games in 2018-19 after undergoing surgery for a lingering knee injury. His offensive return so far this year is well off the pace he set in 2017-18, when he had a career-high 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists).

Still, Hall projects to be one of the best players in the 2020 free-agent class.

By letting other teams know he'll hear possible trade offers, Devils general manager Ray Shero is allowing himself plenty of time to get the best deal possible were he to move Hall.