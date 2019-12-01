NFL Week 13 Live Stream Schedule, TV Times and Coverage Map

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader. The Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints picked up wins Thursday. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, became the first team in the NFC to be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The playoff race continues Sunday and Monday, and there are several intriguing matchups to follow. Eight of the 13 remaining contests involve at least one team with a winning record. Five of them will feature two.

Here, you'll find all the scheduling information you'll need to follow along with the action. You'll also find a closer look at some of the most important matchups of the week.

NFL Week 13 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports):

NFL Week 13 Schedule, National TV and Live Stream:

Sunday, December 1

1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: CBS, CBS All Access

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers: CBS, CBS All Access

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Houston Texans: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, December 2 at 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: ESPN, WatchESPN

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers versus Baltimore Ravens matchup might be the game of the week, and it's coming in the early afternoon slot. These two teams have just three losses between them and will likely engage in one of the week's most physical battles.

While this isn't exactly a matchup of consisting styles—both teams are built around the running game and defense—there's enough variance to excite fans who love an on-field chess match.

There are two unique running styles to follow in this game. The 49ers utilize a creative rushing attack crafted by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Their running backs produce the yardage, but a lot of running plays are sparked by pulling linemen and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The Ravens, meanwhile, have a rushing attack that feeds off of dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This game will largely be determined by which defense is able to corral the opposition's rushing attack—interestingly, these are the top two running offenses in the NFL.

Injuries could also be a significant factor in this game. The 49ers will be without edge-rusher Dee Ford and wideout Dante Pettis. Baltimore recently placed center Matt Skura on injured reserve.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The late-afternoon game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs has the potential to essentially hand the Chiefs the AFC West. Kansas City is currently a game up on Oakland and has one head-to-head victory in the bag.

Injuries could play a factor here, as the final injury report indicates that a couple of key players will be absent. The Chiefs will be without running back Damien Williams, who has started the last two games. The Raiders will be without rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who ranks second on the team with 36 receptions.

A bigger factor, however, will be the Raiders' ability—or lack thereof—to slow the Kansas City passing attack. Oakland ranks just 28th against the pass and has allowed an average of 266.8 passing yards per game this season.

If the Raiders cannot contain Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Co., they're going to have little chance of pulling off the upset and grabbing a share of the divisional lead. The last time these two rivals played, the Chiefs secured a dominant 28-10 win. This time, they're at Arrowhead.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

If the 49ers lose in Baltimore, the Seattle Seahawks can grab the NFC West lead and put themselves in a position to earn a first-round bye. At 9-2, the Seahawks are just a game behind San Francisco and own a head-to-head victory.

Seattle has gotten here largely on the back of quarterback Russell Wilson and his ability to seemingly will big plays into existence.

"He has all the traits," Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said, per Will Ragatz of SI.com. "His ability to play off-schedule, and a lot of players do it, but he does it in a way where he still protects the football, he still avoids a lot of sacks, he’s very accurate on the run. He's a talented player."

Cousins and the Vikings have a chance to pull off the upset in Seattle, but they'll have to contain Wilson to do it. If they can, Cousins has the arm talent and the weapons to test Seattle's inconsistent pass defense, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Getting wideout Adam Thielen back would certainly help, as he's missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Thielen is questionable and will be a game-time decision.

This is a huge game for the Vikings too, as they're tied with the Green Bay Packers atop the NFC West and have a rematch—Green Bay won the first battle—in Week 16. Expect a heck of a fight between these two NFC heavyweights Monday.