Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Every week, you should prepare for surprise late appearances on the injury report. Usually, when a player pops up with an ailment Thursday or Friday, it's not a good sign for his availability in the upcoming game.

Nonetheless, fantasy owners have a full day or two to adjust their lineups based on the latest team reports. This week, multiple notable contributors will list as questionable game-time decisions or out for Sunday's contests.

How should you handle the worst-case scenarios?

We'll offer some help below, take a look at the top-10 rankings for point-per-reception scoring formats with a smart-play option available in at least 25 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Saturday 1 a.m.

QB Rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. Oakland Raiders

2. Russell Wilson (SEA) vs. Minnesota Vikings

3. Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. San Francisco 49ers

4. Aaron Rodgers (GB) vs. New York Giants

5. Kirk Cousins (MIN) vs. Seattle Seahawks

6. Kyler Murray (ARZ) vs. Los Angeles Rams

7. Jameis Winston (TB) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Jared Goff (LAR) vs. Arizona Cardinals

9. Carson Wentz (PHI) vs. Miami Dolphins

10. Sam Darnold (NYJ) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Notable Injury: Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Hamstring (Questionable)

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Uh, oh! Kyler Murray landed on the injury report with a hamstring injury Friday, but he still logged a full practice. The Arizona Cardinals have provided little information about the ailment.

Managers may have some concern because Murray's mobility allows him to move in and out of the pocket to make plays. He's logged at least 34 rushing yards in each of the last three contests and scored on the ground in Week 12.

Unless you plan to start a quarterback who's set to play at 1 p.m. ET, double-check to make sure the Cardinals signal-caller is ready to go prior to a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Smart Play: Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff (68 percent owned)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

For owners who aren't comfortable with Murray's injury, look at the Cardinals' opponent. Jared Goff has struggled mightily over the last three weeks, throwing for zero touchdowns and five interceptions. Why is he a smart play this week?

Goff played against stiff competition during his recent struggles, two top-10 pass defenses and the Baltimore Ravens' revamped secondary (with newly acquired cornerback Marcus Peters) that's held its last three opponents to fewer than 200 yards through the air.

In Week 13, Goff will face a much softer pass defense. The Cardinals allow the most yards through the air, and the unit has surrendered the most receiving touchdowns this season (29).

As of Friday, Goff's own percentage has dropped to 68 percent in Yahoo leagues, but he'll have a get-right game against Arizona in the desert.

RB Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. Washington Redskins

2. Dalvin Cook (MIN) vs. Seattle Seahawks

3. Le'Veon Bell (NYJ vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Aaron Jones (GB) vs. New York Giants

5. Saquon Barkley (NYG) vs. Green Bay Packers

6. Derrick Henry (TEN) vs. Indianapolis Colts

7. Josh Jacobs (OAK) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Todd Gurley (LAR) vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Leonard Fournette (JAC) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notable Injury: Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs, Ribs (Out)

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the guessing game in this scenario, listing Damien Williams out for Sunday's contest against the Oakland Raiders.

LeSean McCoy is the tailback to start in the Chiefs backfield, but the offensive line ranks 27th in run-blocking adjusted line yards (3.70), per Football Outsiders. Partially because of injuries, Kansas City has struggled to open running lanes for ball-carriers, and its ground attack ranks 22nd leaguewide.

Smart Play: Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (74 percent owned)

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a pass-heavy squad that ranks third in attempts, but this is an ideal week to start Ronald Jones II, who's the clear-cut lead ball-carrier in the backfield.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed at least 216 rushing yards in each of the last three games. That's a jaw-dropping trend when translated to projected fantasy output for running backs going against this defense.

We could see Jones record his first 100-yard rushing performance against the Jaguars Sunday. If not, he's still in a good position to score a touchdown and come close to the century mark on the ground.

WR Rankings

1. Tyreek Hill (KC) vs. Oakland Raiders

2. Davante Adams (GB) vs. New York Giants

3. Julian Edelman (NE) vs. Houston Texans

4. Cooper Kupp (LAR) vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. Chris Godwin (TB) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Stefon Diggs (MIN) vs. Seattle Seahawks

7. DJ Chark Jr. (JAC) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU) vs. New England Patriots

9. Tyler Lockett (SEA) vs. Minnesota Vikings

10. DJ Moore (CAR) vs. Washington Redskins

Notable Injury: Golden Tate, New York Giants, Concussion (Out)

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Golden Tate went into concussion protocol early in the week and didn't log a single practice. He's listed out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers in need of wide receiver help should keep an eye on this game.

The Packers pass defense ranks 23rd in yards allowed, and four of their last five opponents have logged at least 249 yards through the air.

Giants rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones could have a solid outing. He's put together his best performances against clubs with leaguewide bottom-half pass defenses, which include the Buccaneers (31st), Detroit Lions (30th) and New York Jets (19th), throwing for a combined 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in those three games.

Smart Play: Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (56 percent owned)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tight end Evan Engram will join Tate on the sidelines because of a foot injury, which likely means a busy day for wide receiver Sterling Shepard. He's been targeted nine times in every game played with Jones starting under center.

In Week 12, Shepard returned after missing five consecutive contests because of lingering effects from a concussion. He logged five catches for 15 yards against the Bears' ninth-ranked pass defense.

Against a generous pass defense with an increased number of targets likely headed his way, Shepard is a smart play this week. He should have ample opportunities to rack up yards and reach paydirt.

TE Rankings

1. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. Oakland Raiders

2. George Kittle (SF) vs. Baltimore Ravens

3. Zach Ertz (PHI) vs. Miami Dolphins

4. Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. San Francisco 49ers

5. Darren Waller (OAK) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Hunter Henry (LAC) vs. Denver Broncos

7. Jack Doyle (IND) vs. Tennessee Titans

8. Greg Olsen (CAR) vs. Washington Redskins

9. Dallas Goedert (PHI) vs. Miami Dolphins

10. Jonnu Smith (TEN) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Notable Injury: Philadelphia Eagles, Zach Ertz, hamstring (questionable)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Zach Ertz lists as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins, but he's trending in the right direction. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but logged limited participation Friday.

According to The Athletic's Zach Berman, Ertz has a good chance to suit up:

If the Eagles gain an early lead over the Dolphins, the coaching staff may limit Ertz's snaps to keep him fresh for the remaining four contests of the season. Backup tight end Dallas Goedert could finish the game as a top pass-catching threat. He's fourth on the team in targets (46) and leads the club in touchdown receptions (four).

Smart Play: Indianapolis Colts, Jack Doyle (53 percent owned)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts placed tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve, and he'll undergo surgery on both ankles.

Through 12 weeks, Jack Doyle played 70.18 percent of offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference, so tight end Mo Alie-Cox (31.38) may handle a bigger bump in playing time, but the former should see more targets with Ebron and wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) out for the upcoming matchup.

The Colts don't have much consistency in production at wide receiver behind Hilton, so quarterback Jacoby Brissett will probably rely on the team's third-ranked rushing offense and look toward his top tight end to move the chains in the passing game.

This season, Doyle has at least three catches in eight out of 11 contests. He's a low-end TE1 in Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans' 24th-ranked pass defense.