Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Says 'No Confidence Has Been Lost' After Bills Loss

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have lost two in a row and were thoroughly outplayed by the Buffalo Bills during Thursday's 26-15 loss, but quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't lost any confidence.

"No belief has been lost," he told reporters. "No confidence has been lost. ... We control our destiny. I wouldn't want to be in this position with anyone else."

He also said "it will happen" when asked to expand on what gives him confidence heading into the stretch run.

