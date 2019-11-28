Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Says 'No Confidence Has Been Lost' After Bills Loss

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Dak Prescott durante la segunda mitad del juego de la NFL contra los Bills de Buffalo, el jueves 28 de noviembre de 2019, en Arlington, Texas. (AP Foto/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have lost two in a row and were thoroughly outplayed by the Buffalo Bills during Thursday's 26-15 loss, but quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't lost any confidence.

"No belief has been lost," he told reporters. "No confidence has been lost. ... We control our destiny. I wouldn't want to be in this position with anyone else."

He also said "it will happen" when asked to expand on what gives him confidence heading into the stretch run.

            

