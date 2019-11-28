Look: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Gifts Jarvis Landry $110K Watch for Birthday

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receivers wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 and Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns talk during warmups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

No stranger to luxurious watches himself, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came up with the perfect present to give teammate Jarvis Landry for his birthday.

As Landry turned 27 on Thursday, Beckham commemorated the occasion by gifting him a Patek Philippe 5980 Nautilus, which TMZ Sports values at $110,000:

Even for someone with a $95 million contract, that's a nice chunk of change.

Though this is their first season together in Cleveland, Beckham and Landry go back years. They've been friends since their freshman year of high school and went on to play college ball together at LSU.

Beckham found himself in trouble with the NFL earlier this year for wearing a $350,000 watch, as the league prohibits players from wearing hard objects on the field. The league likely hopes Landry has learned from Beckham's prior situation and will not attempt to wear his new accessory during games.  

