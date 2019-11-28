Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Won't Be Fired This Season 'No Matter What'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett carries a football during warmups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's job is reportedly safe, at least for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ed Werder:

The Dallas Cowboys are a disappointing 6-5 this season, with uncertainty surrounding Garrett's job security. The main question coming into the Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills was whether he would survive a loss. Based on the report from Schefter and Werder, it appears Garrett still has some leeway.

But should he?

In his 10 years as head coach, Garrett has led the Cowboys to a 83-64 record, though that has translated into just three postseason appearances and two playoff wins. 

The Cowboys have also been trending in the wrong direction this season. After a 3-0 start, they came into Thursday having lost five of their last eight games. And against teams with winning records, the Cowboys have gone 0-4. 

That has earned Garrett his fair share of criticism:

Nonetheless, team owner, president and GM Jerry Jones has continued to support his head coach publicly. But there have been hints that Garrett's seat has warmed, including Jones' recent comments on Good Morning Football:

"Let me tell you, no one in this country has earned the right to say 'I'm a Jason Garrett man' more than me. I am his man. And we want the very same thing. And that's for our players to play at their very best and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded. I'm in business. I don't have to win the Super Bowl in business every year. I can come in sixth and have a hell of a year. But in this case, you've got to come in first. You've got to come in first. So fundamentally, you've asked for something that's a very narrow window to begin with. I want Jason to get it done."

It's hard to imagine he'll survive anything less than an NFC East title and playoff berth. Anything short of a Super Bowl victory may not even be enough. 

But for now, it sounds as though Garrett will have the remainder of the season to save his job.  

