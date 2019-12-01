WWE Starrcade 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

4 of 4

Lana cut a promo about how grateful she is this holiday season for her boyfriend, Bobby Lashley. Since she filed the restraining order against Rusev, the planned Last Man Standing match actually didn't take place.

Instead, Lashley won by forfeit, which should further drag out this storyline so they can fight at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in two weeks.

But Owens came out to save the day, saying nobody cares about their relationship and that's not how the show will end. He also made fun of Lana dropping her Russian accent.

Once Lashley volunteered Owens to get the beating that was meant for Rusev, a new match was on.

But instead of a Last Man Standing match, it was just a regular one-on-one affair.

A few minutes into it, Rusev went against the restraining order again and attacked Lashley, leading to a disqualification.

Result: Lashley defeated Rusev by forfeit. Then, Lashley defeated Owens by disqualification.

Grade: C-

Analysis

Advertising a gimmick fight just to take it away and replace it with a standard singles match is a weak move. WWE isn't in the best position with fans right now to be playing games and not delivering on what it promotes.

The general rule of thumb should be that each time the card changes, unless it's due to an injury or something that can't be avoided, an attempt should be made to upgrade it, not downgrade it.

Of course, if WWE thinks having Rusev attack Lashley just to stretch this out even longer was worth it, that's an entirely different flaw of not realizing how repetitive these storylines can be.

This accomplished nothing. Fundamentally, it was a copy of what happened on Raw, but with an extra 20 minutes of wasted time by repeating it.

As bad as this storyline is, at least if the match had happened as planned, it could have possibly ended the feud and put everyone out of their misery. Instead, this was the equivalent of watching clips of Raw, which will be replayed on Monday's episode anyway.

At least the Owens vs. Lashley match was slightly better than The Street Profits vs. The O.C., but that isn't saying much.

All in all, Starrcade proved that every one of these house-show specials this year was uneventful at best and terrible at worst. It's hard to imagine this type of content would entice people to pay for a higher tier on WWE Network if that's the game plan.

If WWE wants these specials to be worth anything, they have to be decent shows made with more than the bare minimum of effort.

