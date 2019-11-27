Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Signs Reported 5-Year, $21.8M Contract Extension

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Jake Elliott has never attempted a regular-season kick for an NFL team other than the Philadelphia Eagles, and that won't change anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they inked the kicker to a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 campaign:

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the contract is worth approximately $21.8 million and features $10.45 million in guaranteed money. That makes him the third-highest-paid kicker in the league in both average annual salary and total guaranteed money.

"It's awesome, man," Elliott said in a statement, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "This is the place where I've grown the last couple of years and luckily I'm a part of it and I look forward to being a part of it for a really long time. It's a great feeling."

The 24-year-old is one of the best kickers in the league and a perfect 14-of-14 on field goals this year. He has been a bright spot for an otherwise disappointing Eagles team that is just 5-6 this season and facing an uphill battle to get back into the playoff picture.

The University of Memphis product was consistent in his first two seasons as well, connecting on 26 of 31 field goals each year and helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

Elliott hit all three of his field goals in the Super Bowl win, with two of them coming from beyond 40 yards.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Elliott with a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft but waived him when Randy Bullock won the starting kicking job that year.