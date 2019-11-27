Report: Julio Jones 'Optimistic' He Can Play Through Shoulder Injury vs. Saints

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Despite playing on a short week, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones remains hopeful about his chances to play against the New Orleans Saints.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones is "optimistic" his sprained AC joint won't prevent him from suiting up for Thursday's game.

Jones left in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injured shoulder. He returned midway through the third quarter and finished with 68 yards on five receptions.

The Falcons held their star receiver out of practice the previous two days. He's dealt with nagging injuries to his hip and foot at various times this season, but that hasn't prevented him from being on the field for each of the first 11 games.

The last time Jones was forced to miss time due to injuries was in 2016. The six-time Pro Bowler has played in 45 straight games.

Currently in his ninth season, Jones remains one of the most dominant receivers. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 950 receiving yards and 11th with 64 receptions.

The Falcons will host the Saints, who can clinch the NFC North with a win, on Thanksgiving night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.