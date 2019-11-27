Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Calls Max Taylor an 'Inspiration' After Cancer Recovery

Alexei Filippov/Associated Press

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Max Taylor after calling him up for Manchester United's UEFA Europa League match at Astana on Thursday following the youngster's recovery from cancer.

The 19-year-old Mancunian was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2018 but is now back to full health after treatment.

Taylor will travel with the squad to Kazakhstan, with Solskjaer explaining his admiration for the centre-back, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

"It's a fantastic story, to see him coming back. I met Max very early after I got the job and to have seen his journey back to full fitness and the way he's conducted himself, and it's something he'll always have with him. He's been through something no one should have to go through but he's come through the other end.

"He's an inspiration for all the players. You can see when he's out on the pitch there's no fear anymore, he's had fear in his life, when you're on the football pitch you should enjoy yourself and I hope we can see him progress in his career. It's a chance for us to give him extra motivation as well."

According to Luckhurst, Taylor had surgery on Oct. 4, 2018 and underwent nine weeks of chemotherapy when a scan revealed the cancer had spread.

Taylor joined the Carrington academy in 2014 and progressed through United's youth teams before his career was temporarily halted.

He only returned to training in September after his recovery but has impressed his manager enough to earn a first-team call-up.

Speaking to the Press Association (h/t Luckhurst), Taylor said he questioned if he could resume his football career at the highest level during his recovery:

"I always had a mindset of that there's no way I'm not going to be alive after this. But there were times where I thought, 'Will I be able to play football after this?' And there were times where I thought there's no way I can get back to that.

"But I think the message that I want to get out to everyone is it is possible - and it is possible to do more than what I've done after you've gone through such trauma.

"It is possible to get back wherever you want to go."

United have assembled an inexperienced squad for the penultimate match in Group L. The Red Devils have already secured their place in the knockouts after collecting 10 points from four games but still need to win to secure top spot.

Solskjaer is set to hand debuts to Ethan Laird, Dishon Bernard and Dylan Levitt, according to Luckhurst, and Lee Grant will deputise for David De Gea. Luke Shaw is also expected to start after missing three months with a hamstring injury.

Astana are the reigning Kazakhstan Premier League champions and will provide Solskjaer's youthful side a significant challenge in the capital.

United's commitment to youth has been clear this season, with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams featured heavily in the first team.