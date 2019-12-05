MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Ahead of Winter Meetings

0 of 4

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Our MLB power rankings were last shuffled on Oct. 30, which set a baseline for the offseason.

No team is a finished product entering December, so there's still plenty of time for teams to rise and fall. However, we can already do some adjusting based on early offseason activity.

As with any offseason power rankings, these took into account both how complete the roster is and how active the team is expected to be going forward, as well as the overall direction the franchise is headed.

With that in mind, here's an updated look at where all 30 teams stand:

B/R's MLB Power Rankings

1. Washington Nationals

2. Houston Astros

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. New York Yankees

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Tampa Bay Rays

7. Oakland Athletics

8. St. Louis Cardinals

9. Milwaukee Brewers

10. Philadelphia Phillies

11. Minnesota Twins

12. Chicago Cubs

13. Cleveland Indians

14. New York Mets

15. Boston Red Sox

16. Texas Rangers

17. Arizona Diamondbacks

18. Chicago White Sox

19. San Diego Padres

20. Cincinnati Reds

21. Los Angeles Angels

22. San Francisco Giants

23. Seattle Mariners

24. Colorado Rockies

25. Toronto Blue Jays

26. Kansas City Royals

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

28. Miami Marlins

29. Baltimore Orioles

30. Detroit Tigers

Let's take a closer look at some of the notable movers since our last update.