The Most Popular Sneakers Available on StockX Right Now

The Most Popular Sneakers Available on StockX Right NowNovember 29, 2019
It's officially Black Friday, and that means the start of the gift-giving season. Whether you're looking for friends and family or just yourself, there's no better time than today to get ahead of the holiday shopping season.
When it comes to gifting sneakers, StockX has you covered with its Black Friday promo. Starting today, every sneaker, streetwear or collectible purchase results in a prize. These prizes include free sneakers or streetwear for up to one year, site credit or free shipping credit.
It's a win-win for everyone, and we've narrowed down the most popular sneakers that you can cop right now on StockX to get your Black Friday prize.
Air Jordan 1 High 'Fearless'
Release Date: 11/2//2019
Average Resale Price: $238*
The Air Jordan 1 "Fearless" celebrates the 10th anniversary of Michael Jordan's speech during his inauguration into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. The sneaker merges nods to UNC and the Chicago Bulls on the upper, and its midsole is emblazoned with a symbolic strikethrough over the word "FEAR," which alludes to last line of MJ's Hall of Fame speech.
*At the time of publishing
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black (Non-Reflective)
Release Date: 6/7/2019
Average Resale Price: $451*
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is showing no signs of slowing down. An updated iteration of the popular Kanye West runner is offered in a classic Triple Black colorway with red heel-tab accents. Unlike its "Reflective" 350 V2 counterpart, this colorway's Primeknit upper is more subdued and doesn't include reflective accents on the upper.
*At the time of publishing
Blue the Great x Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Fearless'
Release Date: 11/9/2019
Average Resale Price: $168*
Jordan Brand connected with Los Angeles artist Blue the Great to give the Air Jordan 1 Mid a colorful makeover. Comprised of six primary colors, the upper is constructed of suede overlay panels and black accents. The Mid-top Jordan 1 is finished off with Blue the Great’s signature mark on the lateral heel.
*At the time of publishing
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk 'Jewel Swoosh'
Release Date: 9/14/2019
Average Resale Price: $318*
You can always expect nothing but the best each time Nike SB and legendary skate brand Supreme collaborate. For 2019, a year celebrated as Supreme's 25th anniversary, Nike gives the SB Dunk a special metallic makeover and finishes it off with a two-tone color-blocked upper and a contrasting jewel Swoosh.
*At the time of publishing
Adidas Yeezy 500 'Bone White'
Release Date: 8/24/2019
Average Resale Price: $307*
The adidas Yeezy line continued its expansion by introducing additional colorways of the 500 silhouette. The chunky low-profile sneaker dropped in a “Bone White” colorway in the summertime, making it the first 500 colorway that saw a 2019 release.
*At the time of publishing
Air Jordan 1 'Shattered Backboard 3.0'
Release Date: 10/26/2019
Average Resale Price: $276*
It's all in the name: The "Shattered Backboard" is inspired by an unforgettable moment in MJ's career in which he broke a backboard while dunking during an overseas exhibition game in Italy. A follow-up to previous iterations of the theme, this version is remade in a glossy patent leather upper.
*At the time of publishing
Sacai X Nike LD Waffle 'Black'
Release Date: 9/12/2019
Average Resale Price: $562*
One of the most sought-after sneakers this year, the sacai x Nike LD Waffle first made its debut in Paris Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2019. The "Black" colorway was a monochrome (and much coveted) follow-up to its colorful predecessors of this hybrid vintage runner silhouette.
*At the time of publishing
Air Jordan 1 'Obsidian UNC'
Release Date: 8/31/2019
Average Resale Price: $316*
An homage to Michael Jordan's days at the University of North Carolina, this sneaker is a twist on the classic UNC colorways. It features University Blue and Obsidian colorblocking in a full leather high-top upper.
*At the time of publishing
Air Jordan VI 'Travis Scott'
Release Date: 10/11/2019
Average Resale Price: $868*
As a follow-up to the Air Jordan XXXIII and Jordan 1 High and Low, Jordan Brand's fourth collaboration with Travis Scott comes in the form of the VI. Comprised of an olive-green upper, the highly coveted collaboration features a glow-in-the-dark sole and 3M accents. Rounding out the design is Travis Scott's signature Cactus Jack branding on the heel and a surprise detail on the lateral ankle—a functional pouch.
*At the time of publishing