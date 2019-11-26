Week 13 NFL Picks: Full Lines, Best Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The most anticipated game of the NFL season takes place Sunday in Baltimore.

The San Francisco 49ers visit MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in what might be a Super Bowl 54 preview.

The NFC leader and second-place AFC side added more buzz to the Week 13 clash by beating their Week 12 opponents by a combined 82-14 in primetime games.

While that is the highest profile game of the week, there are other clashes with playoff implications.

New England visits Houston Sunday night in a meeting of top-three AFC teams and Seattle hosts Minnesota in a Monday night battle for the NFC's top wild-card position.

NFL Week 13 Schedule

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold

Thursday, November 28



Chicago (-3) at Detroit (12:30 p.m., Fox)

Buffalo at Dallas (-6.5) (4:30 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans (-6.5) at Atlanta (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, December 1

Washington at Carolina (-10) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets (-3.5) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland (-2) at Pittsburgh (1 p.m., CBS)

San Francisco at Baltimore (-5.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville (-1) (1 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia (-9) at Miami (1 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay (-6.5) at New York Giants (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Arizona (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Denver (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Kansas City (-10) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New England (-3) at Houston (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 2

Minnesota at Seattle (-3) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

San Francisco at Baltimore (-5.5)

Week 13's marquee clash is littered with intriguing matchups.

Jackson and Mark Ingram lead a Baltimore rushing attack with three 200-yard performances in the last four games against a San Francisco front seven that is one of the best at pressuring quarterbacks.

San Francisco's ground game led by Tevin Coleman has to face a Baltimore defense that allowed 22 rushing yards to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

Protecting the football is imperative against both defenses. They each have seven takeaways in the last three games.

Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa are the two main threats to Jackson's success. The pair has 29 quarterbacks hits, 24 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

The 49ers defense could look to take the ball out of Jackson's hands. They have 17 forced fumbles in 10 games, while the second-year quarterback has lost the ball five times.

However, Baltimore has not given the ball away in the last two games and it has been remarkably efficient with its drives.

On Monday, the Ravens' first seven drives resulted in points, with the first six going for touchdowns and the seventh ending in a Justin Tucker field goal.

John Harbaugh's team limited Aaron Donald's impact, as he produced a single tackle in 63 snaps.

If the Ravens make Bosa ineffective by double-teaming him, or running a few blocking schemes at him, they could find more success on the ground.

Even if the 49ers take away the run, Jackson proved Monday he can hurt opponents through the air with a variety of targets.

Baltimore's leading receiver Mark Andrews only had two catches for 45 yards, while Marquise Brown and Willie Snead picked up a pair of touchdowns.

If the 49ers hone in on stopping the tight end, Jackson could hurt them by utilizing Brown, Snead and Seth Roberts.

The same could be said about Jimmy Garoppolo if George Kittle's production is limited.

In the last three games, Deebo Samuel has emerged as a top target alongside Emmanuel Sanders with 296 receiving yards and a touchdown.

But Sunday's X-factor could be Baltimore's secondary, a unit that has improved week by week since acquiring Marcus Peters.

In the last three victories, the Ravens have conceded 153 passing yards per contest, and that combined with a front seven that held New England and the Rams under 100 rushing yards, could create separation on the scoreboard.

The 5.5-point line seems high, but the home side is capable of covering it since it defeated Seattle, New England and Houston by double digits.

New England (-3) at Houston

A Baltimore win would put more pressure on New England to stay a game ahead in the home-field advantage competition.

Since losing at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9, the Patriots have allowed 19 points to a pair of NFC East foes.

But the one of the main concerns is the 30 points produced over two games by the current top seed in the AFC.

New England showed some signs of improvement by gaining 27 more rushing yards against Dallas, but the poor conditions took away the opportunity to fully improve.

The Texans rebounded from their loss to Baltimore with 396 total yards in a Week 12 win over Indianapolis.

Those numbers could drop if Stephon Gilmore shuts down DeAndre Hopkins or Will Fuller, which would leave Deshaun Watson with a single big-play target.

If Gilmore takes care of one receiver, the rest of the Patriots secondary can limit the other and force Watson to throw to his third or fourth options.

If the Patriots take away the passing threats, their front seven could take over and halt Houston's progress completely.

New England has held six opponents under 85 rushing yards and Houston is coming off its second-worst ground output of 2019.

Houston's biggest weakness could be its defense that allowed at least 280 total yards to each of its opponents.

Before holding the Colts to 296 total yards, the Texans were gashed for over 350 total yards in four straight contests.

That may be the perfect formula to solve New England's offensive struggles, as Tom Brady turned in two of his three lowest yardage totals in Weeks 11 and 12 .

With no adverse conditions to deal with, Brady could benefit from a healthier offensive line with Isaiah Wynn back and carve up the Texans secondary.

Brady is 7-1 in his career versus Houston with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions and he is 26-7 in 33 regular-season games against AFC South foes.

