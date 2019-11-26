PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar Has 'Huge Heart' but Is 'Provocative'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has criticised Neymar for unnecessarily provoking opponents and supporters with his behaviour.

The German spoke about the Brazilian ahead of PSG's UEFA Champions League trip to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Tuchel told France Info (h/t Sport): "He has a huge heart, but unfortunately he doesn't always show that he's a generous and reliable guy. Sometimes he's provocative, and it's a real shame because it's not necessary."

The manager added that he has spoken to Neymar about this issue: "Yes, yes I have told him that. We laugh a lot together, and I always try to say the truth. He accepts it, but it's difficult [because he] is provocative when he feels things aren't going well, not when he's calm."

It has been a turbulent year for Neymar at PSG.

He picked up a three-game European ban for insulting UEFA officials on social media during the club's Champions League exit last season. The ban was later reduced to two games; he has served the ban and is eligible to play on Tuesday.

He was later suspended for the same number of domestic games when he struck a fan after PSG's defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France final.

PSG supporters have been vocal in their distaste for him this term after he was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer and reported late for pre-season training.

A hamstring injury has kept him out of action in recent weeks, but Tuchel was unhappy Neymar attended Spain's match with Russia at the Davis Cup in Madrid last Tuesday ahead of PSG's game with Lille on Friday, in which the forward returned to action:

The 27-year-old played just over an hour in the 2-0 win and did not contribute much:

Tuchel was unconcerned given the Brazilian has just come back from injury, though:

The Parisians will hope he can be more effective at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

PSG are five points clear of Real Madrid in Group A, so a point on Tuesday will be enough for them to secure top spot, which they'll hope will give them a favourable draw in the round of 16.

Neymar scored four goals in the five matches he played prior to his hamstring injury, but he's still working his way back to full fitness, so he's unlikely to be at his best.