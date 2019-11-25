NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Division Standings and Latest 2020 Super Bowl Odds

Ben Margot/Associated Press

With just one game remaining in Week 12, the NFL playoff race is coming into focus. There's still plenty of football to be played, but the real contenders are emerging, while the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals have officially been eliminated.

At the top end of the spectrum, teams like the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots continue to assert their dominance. Are they the only teams with a legitimate shot at a title this year? Absolutely not. The middle tier is crowded in both conferences, and as we've seen in years past, any team can get hot and make a run through the postseason.

Of course, a wild-card team hasn't won the Super Bowl since the 2010 Green Bay Packers.

Here, you'll see the top Super Bowl odds from Caesars and the current divisional standings, along with power rankings for every team and a closer look at some of the top wild-card contenders.

Top Super Bowl Odds, Week 13

New England Patriots 13-4

New Orleans Saints 4-1

Baltimore Ravens 9-2

San Francisco 49ers 5-1

Kansas City Chiefs 10-1

Seattle Seahawks 10-1

Minnesota Vikings 13-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Dallas Cowboys 18-1

Buffalo Bills 30-1

Week 13 Power Rankings

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. New England Patriots

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Houston Texans

11. Dallas Cowboys

12. Indianapolis Colts

13. Los Angeles Rams

14. Tennessee Titans

15. Oakland Raiders

16. Philadelphia Eagles

17. Carolina Panthers

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Cleveland Browns

20. Chicago Bears

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Arizona Cardinals

25. New York Jets

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. Detroit Lions

28. Denver Broncos

29. New York Giants

30. Miami Dolphins

31. Washington Redskins

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Seahawks are undoubtedly one of the best teams in football. They're only a wild-card team now because they happen to play in the same division as the one-loss 49ers. Ultimately, Seattle may prove to be the better team, as it's team that handed San Francisco its loss.

The biggest thing Seattle has going for it is quarterback Russell Wilson. A front-runner for league MVP, Wilson consistently finds ways to win, even when the rest of the team is having an off outing.

On Sunday, Wilson became the first quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to a winning season in each of his first eight years.

Resiliency is also another huge asset for the Seahawks. It hasn't always been pretty, but they keep grinding out tough victories, like Sunday's 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle also happens to be undefeated on the road this season, and that experience could be huge if it's forced to enter the postseason as a wild-card team.

Minnesota Vikings

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Vikings may not have an MVP candidate at quarterback, but they have been getting spectacular play out of Kirk Cousins this season. Last year's prized offseason acquisition has thrown 21 touchdown passes, just three interceptions and has an impressive passer rating of 114.8.

Cousins is not the only reason why Minnesota is dangerous, though. The Vikings have a defense that allows just 18.6 points per game and the league's fourth-ranked rushing attack (142.5 yards per game).

Playing defense and running the ball is a proven formula that can win on the road in the playoffs.

Of course, the Vikings may not actually start the postseason on the road. The Green Bay Packers' loss to the 49ers on Sunday gave Minnesota a share of the NFC North lead. The Vikings are only a wild-card team now because of a head-to-head loss to Green Bay.

If the Vikings win out, they'll take the division and will have an excellent chance at a first-round bye. Minnesota plays Seattle next week and the Packers again in Week 16. Meanwhile, the 9-2 New Orleans Saints have a date with San Francisco in Week 14.

Buffalo Bills

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills may be the second-best team in the AFC East behind New England, but they could still be among the two or three best teams in the conference. They sit at 8-3 and have another shot at the Patriots in Week 16 on the road after playing at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

If the Patriots stumble, Buffalo can still secure a first-round bye.

What makes Buffalo dangerous is its ability to run and to stonewall opposing offenses. The Bills rank fifth in rushing (139.2 yards per game) and have allowed just 15.7 points per game.

"We're one of the best defenses in the league," defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said, per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "We prove it again and again."

The big question mark for Buffalo is quarterback Josh Allen. Mobile and with arm strength to spare, the second-year gunslinger is capable of producing chunk plays in bunches, but consistency and accuracy remain issues.

NFL Standings, Pre-MNF



AFC East



New England Patriots 10-1

Buffalo Bills 8-3

New York Jets 4-7

Miami Dolphins 2-9

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 8-2

Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5

Cleveland Browns 5-6

Cincinnati Bengals 0-11

AFC South

Houston Texans 7-4

Indianapolis Colts 6-5

Tennessee Titans 6-5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-7

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 7-4

Oakland Raiders 6-5

Los Angeles Chargers 4-7

Denver Broncos 3-8

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 6-5

Philadelphia Eagles 5-6

New York Giants 2-9

Washington Redskins 2-9

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 8-3

Minnesota Vikings 8-3

Chicago Bears 5-6

Detroit Lions 3-7-1

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 9-2

Carolina Panthers 5-6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-7

Atlanta Falcons 3-8

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 10-1

Seattle Seahawks 9-2

Los Angeles Rams 6-4

Arizona Cardinals 3-7-1