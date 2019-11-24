Mason Rudolph Denies Myles Garrett's Racial Slur Allegation: 'Totally Untrue'

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph addressed the accusation he used a racial slur before Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him in the head with Rudolph's own helmet.

"It's totally untrue," he told reporters following Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. "I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact."

The fight at the end of the Nov. 14 contest overshadowed the Browns' 21-7 win. Garrett was suspended indefinitely and will be out through at least the end of the 2019 regular season and playoffs, while Rudolph avoided a suspension but was fined.

ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter reported Garrett alleged Rudolph used a racial slur but that the NFL "found no such evidence."

Garrett released a statement, saying, in part, "I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans."

Rudolph's denial after Sunday's contest comes after his attorney, Timothy M. Younger, stressed his client did not use a racial slur:

While the fight will undoubtedly serve as the backdrop for the rematch next Sunday, Rudolph may not even play. He threw four interceptions against the Browns and was terrible once again during the win over the Bengals, finishing 8-of-16 for 85 yards, zero touchdowns and one pick.

He was benched for Devlin Hodges, who was much better at 5-of-11 for 118 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.