Video: Watch Browns Fans Hit Mason Rudolph Pinata with Helmet at Tailgate

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

Myles Garrett, defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland, usa el casco de Mason Rudolph, de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, para golpearlo al final del partido del jueves 14 de noviembre de 2019 (AP Foto/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

While Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett serves an indefinite suspension, some of the team's fans are mocking the fight that led to the punishment.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland fans used a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet to hit a pinata with a Mason Rudolph jersey and face:

This is a reference to Garrett hitting Rudolph with his own helmet at the end the Browns' Week 11 game against the Steelers, leading to a suspension that will at least last through the end of the season.

The defensive end appealed the suspension this week, but it was denied.

Despite the quarterback being at serious risk of injury from the on-field play, the Browns fans are having fun at his expense.

