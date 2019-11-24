Ron Rivera Rumors: Panthers HC's Future to Be Evaluated After 2019 Season

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera could find himself on the hot seat if the team doesn't reach the postseason this year.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: "If the Panthers do not improve, it is very safe to say that [Panthers owner David Tepper] will have to evaluate Rivera, his job performance, to make a decision after the year. Is he going to keep the longtime Panthers coach in the same job?"

