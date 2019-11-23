TMZ: Floyd Mayweather Wants 2 Fights in 2020 with Pacquiao Rematch, UFC Opponent

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly planning to fight twice in 2020, with a rematch against Manny Pacquiao and another crossover bout against a UFC opponent on his wishlist.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Mayweather "feels the time is right" for a second clash with Pac-Man after their hyped first encounter fell flat in 2015. Conor McGregor, who he defeated in 2017, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are among the options for the UFC foe inside a boxing ring.

All plans are "very fluid," but the former five-division world champion would prefer to fight in May and September, with the latter event potentially taking place at Allegiant Stadium, per TMZ. That's the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with the venue set to open in time for the 2020 NFL season.

The report comes shortly after Mayweather, who's currently in his third retirement, said he was done fighting for good.

"I've got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth," Mayweather told Rory Carroll of Reuters. "Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle."

He added: "You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career."

"Money" defeated McGregor to move his career record to 50-0 in August 2017. He hasn't faced a career boxer since his September 2015 victory over Andre Berto.

The 42-year-old Michigan native has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest boxers in history, and his estimated net worth was $285 million as of July 2018, according to Forbes.

While there isn't really a need for him to step back in the ring, he's shown in the past the right financial offer can entice him to put his legendary defensive skills on display again.

Pacquiao has won five of his six fights since his loss to Mayweather and has showcased a return to form while recording three straight wins over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman. Next year might be the last chance for the two legends to face off when there would still be widespread interest.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether there would be an audience for another crossover fight against a UFC opponent after Mayweather basically toyed with McGregor for a majority of their 2017 encounter before knocking him out in the 10th round.