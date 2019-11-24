Report: Patriots' Tom Brady to Play vs. Cowboys Despite Elbow Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly will play on Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys despite being questionable with an elbow injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Brady, 42, has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and five interceptions for the 9-1 Pats, who are well-positioned to compete for their seventh Super Bowl win in 19 seasons. The Pats signal-caller has been at the helm for all of them and led New England to nine AFC titles as well.

The Pats quarterback has suffered one serious injury in the past—a season-ending torn left ACL and MCL following a hit from Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard in Week 1 of the 2018 season.

Brady also missed four games in 2016, but that was due to a suspension following the Deflategate scandal. New England has gone 13-6 in games that Brady hasn't started since 2008.

Had Brady missed the game, Jarrett Stidham would have been in line to get his first NFL start. The Pats took the former Auburn star in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He saw some action in a 30-14 blowout of the New York Jets in Week 3, completing two of three passes for 14 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Stidham was pulled after the pick for Brady, who finished the game. He also tossed one incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter of a 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 5.

His first NFL regular-season foray didn't go so well, but Stidham notably dominated in the preseason, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, one interception and 731 yards. He threw for 8.1 yards per pass attempt and rushed for 88 yards.

But his first start will have to wait, with the veteran Brady reportedly giving it a go on Sunday.