ONE Championship 2019 Edge of Greatness Results and Highlights

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao retained the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship after knocking out Saemapetch Fairtex in Friday's main event at Edge of Greatness in Singapore.

The MMA legend threw a huge right hand that perfectly connected and ended his opponent's challenge after one minute and 46 seconds of Round 4.

There was lightweight success for Amir Khan against Ev Ting, as the local hero won by a split decision.Troy Worthen of the United States defeated China's Chen Lei by technical knockout in the second round.

Rahul Raju got the better of Furqan Cheema as the Indian submitted the Lion with a rear-naked choke. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke ended Muhammad Imran's night with a TKO in the third.

Elsewhere, Colbey Northcutt overcame Putri Padmi, and Alex Silva submitted Peng Xue Wen.

Edge Of Greatness Results

Bantamweight World Championship

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao bt. Saemapetch Fairtex by KO after 1:46 of Round 4.

Lightweight

Amir Khan bt. Ev "ET" Ting by split decision.

Catch Weight (68.5 kilograms)

"Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen bt. "Rock Man" Chen Lei via TKO at 4:56 of Round 2.

Lightweight

Rahul "The Kerala Krusher" Raju bt. Furqan "The Lion" Cheema via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:00 of Round 2.

Strawweight

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke bt. Muhammad "The Spider" Imran via TKO at 1:21 of Round 3.

Flyweight

Colbey Northcutt bt. Putri "Ami" Padmi by unanimous decision.

Strawweight

Alex "Little Rock" Silva bt. Peng Xue Wen via armbar submission at 4:45 of Round 2.

Gaiyanghadao held on to his title after a stunning ending against Fairtex at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Evolve MMA champion turned out Fairtex's lights with a straight right that instantly floored the fighter.

The referee immediately waved off the fight, and Gaiyanghadao celebrated his win.

Gaiyanghadao remains one of the pound-for-pound best in his discipline, and he unloaded on his opponent time and again.

Fairtex received a barrage of punches:

Hometown fighter Khan was celebrated after he edged out fellow lightweight Ting by split decision.



An even contest saw both men go on the offensive, but the knockout specialist did enough to claim a 13th career win.

Worthen remained undefeated after the American proved too much for Lei.

A classic ground-and-pound finish allowed Worthen to pin Lei to the canvas and hand out a painful conclusion.

Raju executed a perfect submission in the corner, and the Indian grabbed an emphatic victory over Cheema.

Cheema did his best to escape from a rear-naked choke, but Raju had the move locked in, and the end soon followed in the second round.