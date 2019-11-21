Ramon Calderon Slams 'Childish' Gareth Bale After Flag Celebration with Wales

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has labelled Gareth Bale "childish" for celebrating with a fan's flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" after he helped Wales qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Bale set up one of Aaron Ramsey's two goals in Wales' 2-0 win over Hungary in Cardiff, which secured Ryan Giggs' side second place behind Croatia in Group E.

In the post-match celebrations, Bale and his team-mates celebrated with a Wales flag that had the words to a popular Bale chant on it:

The inference is that not only does Bale care more about playing for his country than for Real, but he also prefers to play golf.

His regular rounds of golf have been used to ridicule Bale in the past, and they have also been used as evidence of his failure to integrate at Real since his 2013 move to the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

Calderon believes Bale's celebrations with Wales could be the final straw in the long-running saga over his future at Madrid, per Roshane Thomas of The Athletic:

"It's going to be difficult for Bale now because it was very childish of him to pose behind that banner.

"Fans are very angry because of course they didn't like that, bearing in mind he has hardly played for the team this season then he goes off on international duty with Wales and plays in two matches. It's a difficult situation for [manager Zinedine] Zidane and he won't be happy with Bale for posing with that banner.

"Bale hasn't done himself any favours with this. He's adding fuel to the fire, and it's going to be difficult for Zidane to include him in the starting lineup and also the bench.

"Bale has been at Madrid for many years now and doesn't appear to have integrated with his team-mates. He doesn't speak any Spanish, so that's a problem in terms of communicating with the fans and the press. He's also very fragile and has bad luck with injuries."

Bale, 30, has not played for Real since October 5 because of a calf problem suffered during the previous international break.

His return to fitness for Wales' crucial fixtures against Azerbaijan and Hungary caused some consternation in Madrid:

And, as Calderon said, his celebrations are likely to be even worse received at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale and Zidane have never had a great relationship, and in the summer, the Frenchman said he was hoping the winger would leave before his proposed move to China collapsed:

After Mauricio Pochettino's recent dismissal at Spurs and Jose Mourinho's appointment, rumours have circulated that the Portuguese manager could try to get Bale back to the north London club:

Calderon believes it would be a good move for the Welshman:

"Bale has at least three or four more years at the top level. Could he join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham? Why not? It depends on what Mourinho thinks of him, but I'm sure the fans at Tottenham have very good memories of him there. For Bale to go back to where he really belongs would be ideal for everyone because going to China would be a pity."