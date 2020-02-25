Matthew Stafford Expected to Be 'Full-Go' for Lions Workouts Amid Back Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected be "full-go" for the team's offseason workout program, which begins in April.

"Matthew's feeling good," Lions general manager Bob Quinn told reporters Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "Talked to Matthew a week or two ago, and he's feeling really good. Training full, and he'll be full-go for offseason program."

Stafford has largely remained healthy for his career. Between the 2011 and '18 campaigns, he didn't miss a single game.

However, he was limited to just eight games last year, as fractured bones in his back sidelined him for the second half of the season.

The 32-year-old completed 64.3 percent of his passes in eight games in 2019, throwing for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Detroit went 3-4-1 with Stafford under center and 0-8 without him, finishing with the third-worst record in the NFL.

Stafford's name has surfaced in the rumor mill this offseason, but Quinn did his best to quiet the noise, telling Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press earlier this month that the trade rumors were "100% False!!"

Stafford has a base salary of $7.8 million in 2020, per Spotrac, as part of the five-year, $135 million extension he signed in August 2017.

