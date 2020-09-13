Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines Fantasy Outlook After Marlon Mack's Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, which will lead to big opportunities this season for Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Mack has been a reliable player on the field the past two years, totaling 1,999 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry in 2018-19 combined. The problem has been his injuries, which cost him six full games in this stretch while limiting him in others.

Last year, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams and Hines picked up the slack and had solid games behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Hines could once again have a role thanks to his production in the passing attack.

He scored two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game and significant early carries, making him someone who should be added, especially in points-per-reception leagues. The coaching staff clearly likes what he provides on the field and he will keep getting snaps.

However, he only had two touchdowns last season and has rarely been used as a primary back in his first two seasons (two games of double-digit rushing attempts).

Taylor is the true beneficiary as a running back who can become an RB1 with a full workload.

The Wisconsin product was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft after an incredible college career that included 6,174 rushing yards, the most in NCAA history through three seasons. He finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting in each of his three years.

With over 900 carries in this span, Taylor showed he can be a full-time back and he will likely step into this role with the Colts if Mack is forced to miss more time.

The 5'10", 226-pound runner has elite strength and speed for his position, giving him a chance to be a star at this level with the right opportunity. He has that chance now and it's unlikely he gives it up.

Taylor should be started in all formats and could be a top trade target if he is available.